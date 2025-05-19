Rain alert for South India, Delhi this week; heatwaves in UP, Rajasthan

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a high-alert weather warning, forecasting heavy rainfall across large swathes of India over the coming week. According to the advisory, released on Sunday, potential weather disruptions are expected in both coastal and northeastern regions of the country between May 18 and May 24. In Delhi, the weather will be partly cloudy with very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms.(HT Photo)

The west coast--including Karnataka, Konkan, Goa, and Kerala--and adjoining parts of Peninsular India are bracing for intense showers from May 18 to May 24. These areas are likely to witness persistent rainfall, raising concerns over localised flooding and waterlogging.

The IMD release predicts that heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is likely to occur in Northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim over the next 5-6 days.

Gusty winds, ranging between 30 to 50 kmph, are expected to sweep through these regions, increasing the risk of tree falls and minor structural damage.

Delhi weather

In Delhi, the weather will be partly cloudy with very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph, temporarily reaching up to 50 kmph during thunderstorms.

The maximum temperature is expected to range between 38-40°C, with the minimum temperature between 27-29°C.

Isolated heavy rainfall is predicted over various states, including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from May 18 to 20; Kerala, Mahe, Coastal Karnataka, and North Interior Karnataka from May 18 to 24; Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam from May 20-22; Rayalaseema from May 18-20; and South Interior Karnataka from May 18-21.

In addition, areas including Coastal Karnataka from May 20-22, South Interior Karnataka from May 18-20, and North Interior Karnataka from May 19-22 are expected to receive very heavy rainfall. Extremely heavy rainfall is likely in Coastal Karnataka on May 20.

Northeast India

In Northeast India, isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Arunachal Pradesh from May 18-20, Assam and Meghalaya from May 18-24, and Tripura and Nagaland on May 18.

Assam and Meghalaya may experience isolated, very heavy rainfall during May 18-20.

The IMD has also warned of thunder squalls with wind speeds of 50-60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph, over Konkan and Goa from May 20-23, Madhya Maharashtra from and Marathwada over the week.

Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand weather report

Isolated hailstorms are likely over Himachal Pradesh on May 19 and Uttarakhand on May 19 and 20.

Other areas, including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, will also see isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, especially from May 18 to 20.

Heatwaves in UP, Rajasthan, MP

According to the latest IMD bulletin, states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and parts of Madhya Pradesh are expected to experience intense heatwave-like conditions from May 16 to May 22.

Heat wave conditions are likely over West Rajasthan from May 16-22, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir on May 16 and 17, and North Madhya Pradesh on May 18 and 19.