Red alert, WFH advisory, Pune link hit: Heavy rains disrupt daily life in Mumbai | Top 10 developments

Mumbai and surrounding areas have been witnessing very heavy rainfall over the past few days and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rain across the city on Monday and placed the region under a red alert.

During the high tide, Mumbai police personnel restricted commuters from entering the promenade of Marine Drives in Mumbai, India. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The relentless rain has caused waterlogging, landslides and incidents of treefall, forcing schools and colleges to shut and affecting train services on the busy Mumbai-Pune rail route. Follow live updates related to Mumbai rains here.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Here are the top 10 updates on the Mumbai rains as the city prepares for more heavy showers on Monday: Mumbai rains: Top 10 developments Red alert in Mumbai: The IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on Monday. Between 8 am on Sunday and 8 am on Monday, the city recorded an average rainfall of 105.24 mm. The eastern suburbs received 161.11 mm, while the western suburbs recorded 159.40 mm.

The IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on Monday. Between 8 am on Sunday and 8 am on Monday, the city recorded an average rainfall of 105.24 mm. The eastern suburbs received 161.11 mm, while the western suburbs recorded 159.40 mm. Landslide disrupts Mumbai-Pune rail route: Rail services on the Mumbai-Pune railway section were badly affected after a major landslide near Tunnel No. 40 on Monday. The Central Railway cancelled, diverted and regulated several long distance trains. Officials said the landslide occurred in the BB EMD section between Thakurwadi and Monkey Hill. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are the top 10 updates on the Mumbai rains as the city prepares for more heavy showers on Monday: Mumbai rains: Top 10 developments Red alert in Mumbai: The IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on Monday. Between 8 am on Sunday and 8 am on Monday, the city recorded an average rainfall of 105.24 mm. The eastern suburbs received 161.11 mm, while the western suburbs recorded 159.40 mm.

The IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on Monday. Between 8 am on Sunday and 8 am on Monday, the city recorded an average rainfall of 105.24 mm. The eastern suburbs received 161.11 mm, while the western suburbs recorded 159.40 mm. Landslide disrupts Mumbai-Pune rail route: Rail services on the Mumbai-Pune railway section were badly affected after a major landslide near Tunnel No. 40 on Monday. The Central Railway cancelled, diverted and regulated several long distance trains. Officials said the landslide occurred in the BB EMD section between Thakurwadi and Monkey Hill. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Restoration work underway after debris and boulders partially cover a portion of the Pune to Mumbai carriageway of the Khopoli-Kusgaon 'Missing Link' near the exit of Tunnel 2 following landslide, in Pune district.

Traffic on Pune-Mumbai Expressway supended: Heavy rain, flooding and a landslide forced authorities to stop traffic on both the Pune-Mumbai Expressway and the old Pune-Mumbai highway on Monday, police said. Later, traffic police told ANI that accumulated water near the Pune Expressway had been cleared and vehicle movement had resumed.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

13 dead in rain related incidents: At least 13 people were killed after heavy rain and strong winds battered the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) on Sunday. Mankhurd reported the highest number of deaths after several slum homes collapsed, killing at least six people.

At least 13 people were killed after heavy rain and strong winds battered the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) on Sunday. Mankhurd reported the highest number of deaths after several slum homes collapsed, killing at least six people. Schools and colleges shut: Government, private and civic-run schools and colleges in Mumbai have been shut due to the heavy rain warning. Educational institutions in Thane, Palghar and Raigad have also remained closed. The University of Mumbai has postponed all examinations scheduled for July 6 and fresh dates will be announced later.

Government, private and civic-run schools and colleges in Mumbai have been shut due to the heavy rain warning. Educational institutions in Thane, Palghar and Raigad have also remained closed. The University of Mumbai has postponed all examinations scheduled for July 6 and fresh dates will be announced later. Work from home advisory issued: The Maharashtra state disaster management authority has advised private offices in Mumbai to allow employees to work from home. Government and semi-government staff, except those providing essential services, were granted a half-day after noon.

The Maharashtra state disaster management authority has advised private offices in Mumbai to allow employees to work from home. Government and semi-government staff, except those providing essential services, were granted a half-day after noon. Residents urged to avoid unnecessary travel: The IMD warned that heavy rain could flood low lying and urban areas, trigger flash floods and cause rivers to overflow in some places. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) advised people to avoid stepping out unless necessary and stay away from trees, damaged buildings, hoardings, electric poles and other unsafe structures.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

With 153 mm of rain in the 24 hours ending 5pm on Sunday, Mumbai recorded 74% of July’s average rainfall in just four days. (HT PHOTO)

Flights services disrupted at Mumbai airport: Flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai were impacted as several services experienced delays. IndiGo, Akasa Air and SpiceJet issued travel advisories, asking passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport because of adverse weather conditions.

Flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai were impacted as several services experienced delays. IndiGo, Akasa Air and SpiceJet issued travel advisories, asking passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport because of adverse weather conditions. 22 trains cancelled: Following major disruption on the Mumbai Pune rail route, the Central Railway cancelled 22 trains arriving at and departing from Mumbai on Monday. These include the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Pune Indrayani Express (22105), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Pune Intercity Express (12127), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Pune Deccan Express (11007), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Pune Deccan Queen (12123), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Pune Pragati Express (12125) and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Dhule Express (11011).

Following major disruption on the Mumbai Pune rail route, the Central Railway cancelled 22 trains arriving at and departing from Mumbai on Monday. These include the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Pune Indrayani Express (22105), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Pune Intercity Express (12127), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Pune Deccan Express (11007), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Pune Deccan Queen (12123), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Pune Pragati Express (12125) and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Dhule Express (11011). Mumbai local train services affected: Most suburban train services continued to operate on Monday morning, although delays were reported on some routes, according to the Central Railway and Western Railway.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Main Line (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus - Kalyan - Karjat - Khopoli - Kasara): Services are running.

Harbour Line (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus - Panvel - Goregaon): Services are running.

Trans Harbour Line (Thane - Vashi - Panvel): Services are running.

Port Line (Belapur - Nerul - Uran): Services are running.

Western Railway Mumbai Suburban (Churchgate - Dahanu Road): Trains are running 10 to 15 minutes behind schedule, according to the Western Railway's update at 8 am.

Western Railway Harbour Line (Mahim - Goregaon): Train services are operating normally.

Vasai Virar route: Services are running on a limited schedule because of waterlogging. The Divisional Railway Manager of Western Railway's Mumbai Division advised passengers to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra travel time.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Karjat Khopoli route: Local train services between Karjat and Khopoli have been suspended because heavy rain washed away the ballast after water flowed over the tracks, the Central Railway said.