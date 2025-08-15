IMD warns of flash floods as heavy rain lashes Andhra, admin on alert

Several districts of Andhra Pradesh are being lashed by heavy rain under the influence of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday warning of possible flash floods in different parts of the state in the next 24 hours, prompting the administration to remain on high alert. An auto-rickshaw driver pulls his vehicle through a waterlogged road, after eight gates of Himayat Sagar reservoir were opened, in Hyderabad, on Thursday (PTI)

Visakhapatnam meteorological department director Jagannath Kumar said that flash flood warnings have been issued for East Godavari, Guntur, Krishna, West Godavari districts, and the Union Territory of Yanam.

He said the low-pressure area over the west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal is likely to strengthen into a well-marked low-pressure system by Friday. Moving towards north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, it may cause scattered rain across the state for the next week.

“In the next 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in some places in the state, accompanied by strong winds of 50-60 kmph speed along the coastline,” Kumar said.

He advised fishermen not to venture into the sea. Port authorities at Kalingapatnam, Bheemunipatnam, Visakhapatnam, Machilipatnam, Gangavaram, and Kakinada have hoisted a third-level warning signal, he said.

According to the forecast, very heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Eluru, West Godavari, and East Godavari districts, while heavy rainfall is expected in Konaseema, Kakinada, Anakapalli, and Visakhapatnam districts.

Moderate to heavy rainfall may occur in Palnadu, Guntur, Bapatla, NTR, and Krishna districts, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, and Srikakulam districts.

In the last 24 hours ending 8am on Thursday, extremely heavy rainfall of 240mm occurred at Tanuku in West Godavari district, followed by 190mm at Nandigama in NTR district and 160mm at Tadepalligudem in West Godavari.

Many other places recorded a rainfall ranging from 100mm to 155mm, the meteorological department said.

Meanwhile, water levels in the Krishna River continue to rise at Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada, where the current inflow and outflow stand at 5.67 lakh cusecs, forcing the irrigation department authorities to issue a second flood warning.

State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) managing director Prakhar Jain advised people staying near the riverbank and island villages to take necessary precautions. Citizens can contact emergency helplines 112 and 1070 for immediate assistance, he said.

“All concerned departments, including Revenue, Panchayat Raj, Police, Irrigation, and other line departments, are placed on high alert,” he said.

IMD issues warning for Telangana as well

In Telangana, the IMD issued a warning that heavy rains will continue across the state for another two to three days, state minister for revenue and disaster management Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said.

Reddy, who held a video conference with district collectors, SPs, and police commissioners to review the rain situation in the state, asked them to remain extra vigilant and take necessary precautionary measures to prevent any loss of life or property.

He said in the past three days, several parts of the state recorded higher-than-expected rainfall. He also alerted collectors in Medak, Sangareddy, and Vikarabad—where a red alert has been issued for the next 24 hours—on necessary preparedness measures.

The minister said that the state government sanctioned ₹1 crore to each district for immediate relief measures in the wake of heavy rains, and more funds will be released if necessary.

“Senior officers have been appointed as special officers for each of the ten erstwhile districts to oversee relief operations,” he said.