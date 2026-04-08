IMD warns of flash floods, landslides in parts of Kashmir amid heavy showers

High reaches of Kashmir, including the popular resort of Gulmarg, witnessed fresh snowfall on Wednesday as rains lashed the plains. Stating the erratic weather conditions, the India Meteorological Department warned of landslides and flash floods in parts of Kashmir.

Commuters make their way amid rain, in Srinagar on Wednesday.(ANI)

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According to IMD, erratic weather conditions are likely to continue till April 10, news agency PTI reported. On Wednesday, fresh snowfall was reported from higher reaches of the valley, including the popular ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir, Kupwara and Bandipora.

Srinagar and other areas in the plains of the valley were lashed by rains, the weather office reportedly said.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Rain brings relief: Delhi sees its coolest April day in 3 years Moderate rain to continue till Wednesday {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Rain brings relief: Delhi sees its coolest April day in 3 years Moderate rain to continue till Wednesday {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Met department predicted that intermittent light to moderate rain, and snow would continue in the higher reaches till Wednesday evening, accompanied by thunder, hail and gusty winds at a few places. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Met department predicted that intermittent light to moderate rain, and snow would continue in the higher reaches till Wednesday evening, accompanied by thunder, hail and gusty winds at a few places. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A few places in Kashmir may also receive moderate to heavy rain, while a few areas in the higher reaches may witness moderate snow till Thursday morning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A few places in Kashmir may also receive moderate to heavy rain, while a few areas in the higher reaches may witness moderate snow till Thursday morning. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read: Intense rains to hit J&K; hailstorm damages orchards in south Kashmir IMD issues yellow alert on Wednesday {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Intense rains to hit J&K; hailstorm damages orchards in south Kashmir IMD issues yellow alert on Wednesday {{/usCountry}}

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On Wednesday, IMD issued a yellow alert for the entire Kashmir, warning of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

A brief spell of light rain/thundershower is also likely at scattered places on Thursday and Friday. While the weather would remain generally dry from April 11 to April 16, there is a possibility of a brief spell of light rain at a few places towards the afternoon and evening hours, the weather office said.

Heavy showers for a brief period may lead to flash floods/landslides at a few vulnerable places and waterlogging in a few low-lying areas, it added.

It further advised farmers to resume farm operations from tomorrow.

The southern districts of Kashmir, particularly Shopian and Kulgam, witnessed intense hailstorms on Monday evening, leading to massive damage to orchards and the fresh bloom of the fruit trees.

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