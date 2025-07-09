Madhya Pradesh on red, orange alert for heavy rain; Light showers predicted for Delhi | IMD weather forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for several districts in Madhya Pradesh as heavy rains continue to lash the state. The ongoing wet spell is expected to persist until July 13. The weather agency has issued a yellow alert for Delhi, warning of rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday.(HT Photo file)

A yellow alert has been issued for Delhi, warning of rain and thunderstorms. Himachal Pradesh, which has been dealing with persistent rainfall since last month, remains under a yellow alert until next Monday, with heavy rain expected in six districts on Wednesday.

Rain has also been forecast in parts of Uttarakhand and West Bengal. Here's a look at the rain situation across various states.

Red, Orange alerts on for MP

According to the IMD, Madhya Pradesh is expected to witness rainfall for the rest of the week. With a red and orange alert on for Wednesday, the weather department has also predicted rains for the next few days.

For Wednesday, a red alert has been declared for Seoni, Balaghat, and Mandla districts, warning of heavy rainfall and an orange alert is in effect for nine districts: Khandwa, Harda, Betul, Hoshangabad, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Umaria, and Anuppur.

For Thursday, Seoni, Balaghat, and Mandla will be downgraded to orange alert, while Sagar, Damoh, Panna, Satna, and Rewa will also come under the same warning for heavy rain.

On Friday, more than 10 districts are expected to be placed under orange alert, and on Saturday, around 9 districts will remain under similar warnings.

According to the IMD, a yellow alert for rain will be in place across most districts in Madhya Pradesh through July 13.

Yellow rain alert for Delhi

The weather agency has issued a yellow alert for Delhi, warning of rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday.

According to the regional forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, the IMD said, “Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning.”

From Friday, July 10, through July 14, the forecast changes slightly. The IMD stated, “Generally cloudy sky. Very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning.”

In the IMD’s colour-coded system, a yellow alert serves as an advisory to remain aware of weather conditions that could have minor impacts. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

The relative humidity was recorded at 70% at 8.30 am.

Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) stood at 85, as per the Central Pollution Control Board’s national bulletin.

Yellow alert in Himachal

The meteorological department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall at isolated locations in six districts of Himachal Pradesh, with the warning in effect until next Monday.

The districts placed under warning for Wednesday are Una, Bilaspur, Mandi, Kullu, Shimla, and Sirmaur.

Amid continuous downpours across various parts of the state, the local weather office on Tuesday also flagged the risk of low to moderate flash floods in eight districts over the next 24 hours. These districts include Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, and Una.

From June 1 to July 8, Himachal Pradesh recorded 203.2 mm of rainfall, which is significantly higher than the seasonal average of 152.6 mm.

Monsoon arrived in the state on June 20. Rainfall during the June 1–8 period was exceptionally high in some districts—Mandi saw 110% above normal rainfall, Shimla recorded 89% excess, and Una 86%.

Moderate to heavy showers have continued in several regions of the state since Monday evening.

According to data from the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), 198 roads remain closed—150 of them in the hardest-hit Mandi district. Additionally, 159 power transformers and 297 water supply schemes have been affected.

Since the monsoon’s onset on June 20, the state has experienced 31 flash floods, 22 cloudbursts, and 17 landslides. At least 52 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents.

According to officials quoted by PTI, rescue efforts in Mandi district have intensified to locate 28 people reported missing last week in the Thunag, Gohar, and Karsog subdivisions.

Heavy rain forecast in parts of West Bengal

Several districts in southern West Bengal, including Kolkata, were hit by heavy rainfall since early Tuesday, resulting in waterlogging in low-lying areas and on multiple roads.

According to the weather department, most parts of the state are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall, with isolated instances of heavy to very heavy rain. This is due to the presence of a low-pressure system coupled with a strong monsoon current.

The low-pressure area currently situated over Gangetic West Bengal is expected to gradually move west-northwestwards over Jharkhand and north Chhattisgarh in the next two days, the IMD noted in its bulletin.

Districts such as North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly, Bankura, and West Midnapore are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall through Wednesday.

Heavy rain is also forecast for the north Bengal districts of Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Kalimpong until Wednesday.

Due to continuous overnight showers, several areas of Kolkata, Salt Lake, and Howrah city reported waterlogging on Tuesday.

Orange alert in 4 districts of Uttarakhand

The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Uttarakhand, predicting intense showers to continue until July 13. Districts expected to be impacted include Uttarkashi, Tehri, Bageshwar, Dehradun, Rudraprayag, and Nainital.

An orange alert has also been issued for four districts – Dehradun, Bageshwar, Tehri Garhwal, and Nainital – indicating the likelihood of significant rainfall in these areas.

A cloudburst occurred near Mukh village, located close to Nandprayag Ghat in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, news agency PTI reported citing State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Tuesday.

So far, there have been no reports of casualties, and an SDRF team has been dispatched to the site to evaluate the situation on the ground.

In Uttarkashi district, a bridge at Ojri on the national highway leading to Yamunotri was swept away by heavy rains on Monday, according to officials.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall in Rudraprayag and surrounding areas has led to a surge in water levels of the Alaknanda River. Despite the increase in flow, the river continues to remain below the danger mark, officials noted.

Rain prediction across India