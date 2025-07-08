Search
Tuesday, Jul 08, 2025
Heavy downpour batters southern Bengal, including Kolkata, more rainy days expected

PTI |
Published on: Jul 08, 2025 01:59 PM IST

Kolkata saw heavy rain leading to waterlogging and transport disruptions. Howrah's Uluberia recorded the highest rainfall of 111 mm, disrupting daily lives.

Heavy rain lashed several southern West Bengal districts, including Kolkata, since early Tuesday, leading to waterlogging of roads and low-lying areas.

The IMD has forecasted a few spells of light to moderate rain with an intense spell in the city till Wednesday morning.(Swapan Mahapatra/ PTI)
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms with gusty wind across the region till Wednesday morning.

Several parts of Kolkata, Salt Lake and Howrah city reported waterlogging as incessant overnight rain lashed the region owing to a low-pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal.

People going to work faced a harrowing time reaching their destination in the morning as the rains continued. Public transport services were also affected, adding to the woes.

The western districts of Purulia and Jhargram are likely to receive heavy rain till Wednesday morning, the IMD said.

Light to moderate rain is likely in many places across southern West Bengal over the next few days, it said.

Uluberia in Howrah district received 111 mm of rainfall, the state's highest in 24 hours till 8.30 am. It was closely followed by Dum Dum, which recorded 99 mm of rainfall.

Kolkata received 81.6 mm of rainfall while adjoining Salt Lake got 88.3 mm of rainfall during the period.

The IMD forecasts a few spells of light to moderate rain with an intense spell in the city till Wednesday morning.

