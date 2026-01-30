Western disturbance to bring more rain across North India, IMD issues warning | Details

The India Meteorological Department on Friday said two western disturbances in quick succession will likely cause rainfall and snowfall across the Western Himalayan region and rainfall over North West and central India from January 31 to February 3. Following this, a third western disturbance will cause rainfall from February 5–7. Further, it said that dense fog conditions are likely during morning hours in isolated pockets over northwest and adjoining central India till February 1. (HT Photo)

The Met department said that under the influence of two Western Disturbances in quick succession, light to moderate rainfall or snowfall is expected in Western Himalaya, while light to moderate rainfall is expected across Northwest and Central India, during January 31 to February 3rd. The third western disturbance is likely to affect North-Western India during February 5-7th.

Also read: North India to see snowfall, heavy rain again from February 1 | Full IMD forecast | India News

Dense fog likely in Himachal, Haryana, Chandigarh Further, it said that dense fog conditions are likely during morning hours in isolated pockets over northwest and adjoining central India till February 1.

Dense fog is likely over isolated places in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and East Rajasthan, till February 1.

Scattered rainfall across India It predicted that scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds is likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 31st January-02nd February. Rain is also likely over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh on 01st February.

Also read: Mercury dips to 7.7°C in Delhi; rain, thunderstorms, fog expected over weekend

Isolated light rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning is to take place across East Uttar Pradesh on February 2 and over East Madhya Pradesh on February 2nd and 3rd.

Meanwhile, Delhi experienced a brief respite from the cold temperature on Friday as the maximum temperature rose to 22.6 degrees Celcius, half a notch above sesional average, news agency PTI reported.

However, the relief is likely to be short-lived as IMD predicts cold weather and dense fog in several parts of the country.