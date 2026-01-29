North India to see snowfall, heavy rain again from February 1 | Full IMD forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday warned of a fresh Western Disturbance in the Himalayan region from Saturday, which is likely to cause heavy rainfall and snowfall on Sunday, February 1. Delhi is likely to see a spell of very light rain on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The IMD said that light to moderate rainfall is also expected over Northwest India and adjoining parts of the central India from Saturday.

Meanwhile, dense fog conditions are likely to occur in isolated pockets over northwest India and adjoining central India and parts of East India till Monday, February 2.

"A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan region from 31st January to 02nd February with possibility of heavy rainfall/snowfall on 01st February. Light to moderate rainfall also likely over plains of northwest India and adjoining central India from 31st January to 02nd February," the advisory read.

Weather prediction for Delhi Delhi is likely to continue seeing partly cloudy sky, with several places experiencing shallow to moderate fog. The maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi are likely to be in the ranges of 17°C to 19°C and 6°C to 08°C respectively.

Also read: Min temp set to drop by 6°C in Delhi, rain likely this weekend

On Friday, the national capital is set to witness cloudy sky, with shallow fog with maximum and minimum temperatures ranging between 20°C to 7°C.

However, the city is likely to see a spell of very light rain, accompanied with thunderstorm and gusty winds on Saturday.

Also read: Delhi: MCD’s budget focuses on pollution control, dog shelters, theme parks

Cold wave in Himachal The IMD had predicted cold day to severe cold day conditions in parts of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. Meanwhile, isolated hailstorm activity were also recorded over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, and central Maharashtra, and Delhi during past 24 hours.

The advisory said that a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from January 30 onwards.

Wet weather in UP, Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan witnessed wet weather on Wednesday, even as several places experienced an uptick in minimum temperatures in northern India, including Jammu and Kashmir.

Parts of eastern Rajasthan experienced light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning, over the past 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Wednesday.