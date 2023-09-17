IMD's ‘extremely heavy rainfall' alert for Gujarat, 'red' alert for Madhya Pradesh: Details

The India Meteorological Department on Sunday issued a ‘red’ alert for Gujarat, predicting “heavy to extremely heavy rainfall”, from September 17 to 18. The IMD also issued an ‘orange’ alert for the state on September 19.

Commuters seen walking through heavy rains on Saturday.(HT Photo/Sanchit Khanna)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

READ | As rain activity picks up in September, downpour deficit shrinks

"Red Alert Issued! #Gujarat Region is expected to witness heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, surpassing 204.4 mm, from September 17th to 18th. Be prepared and stay safe!… #Gujarat Region is under an orange alert for heavy rainfall, with the possibility of extremely heavy downpours (more than 204.4 mm) on September 19th…" the IMD wrote on X (formally Twitter).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In view of flood reports in many villages of the Narmada district, after water was released from the Narmada Dam, the district administration issued a notification to keep all schools, colleges, and ITIs closed in the district on Monday. Earlier, several villages along the Narmada River were put on alert due to the increased water levels in the river.

Along with Gujarat, western Madhya Pradesh is expected to witness intense rainfall on September 17. Moderate rainfall will be witnessed in other parts of the state, the IMD said.

READ | Rain intensifies in Madhya Pradesh, monsoon activity to pick up in these states

“Three districts of southwest #MadhyaPradesh recorded the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours. Katthiwada (Alirajpur) recorded 341 mm rainfall, Meghnagar (Jhabua) 316 mm and Dhar city - 301.3 mm rainfall. This is the highest rainfall in Madhya Pradesh since 1958,” the weather department posted on its official handle. Amid incessant rainfall in the state on Saturday, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan chaired a meeting to review the situation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I am in touch with the collectors and other officials of the affected areas — Khargone, Barwani, Dhar, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Alirajpur and Indore. The situation is under control and NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed. If needed, we will also rope in the Army and the Air Force," Chouhan said.

Meanwhile, other parts of the country including Rajasthan and Haryana also received heavy rain in the past few days. An orange alert has been issued for the regions of Saurashtra and Kutch for September 19 and 20.

“Prepare for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, with amounts ranging from 115.6 to 204.4 mm, on September 19th and 20th,” the IMD posted on X.

(With inputs from ANI)