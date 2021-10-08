IMD's low-pressure area forecast concerns Odisha in 'cyclone month' October

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said in its forecast that a low-pressure area is likely to form in the Andaman Sea, which could result in heavy to very heavy falls over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the next two days.

It also said in its forecast that isolated thundersquall (with wind speed reaching upto 50-60 kmph) and thunderstorm are likely to accompany the rain.

The low-pressure area is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards towards south Odisha and north Coastal Andhra Pradesh coast in the next 4-5 days, the IMD said. Heavy rain is expected over coastal Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from Sunday to Tuesday, it added.

The Rayalaseema region is expected to receive rain till Saturday.

The IMD further said that fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rain is likely over southern peninsular India and Maharashtra during the next five days.

The latest IMD forecast has made the people of the state concerned about another cyclone. Different weather models have created fear among the people as October is considered the 'cyclone month' for the state.

Most of the major cyclones have hit Odisha in October. The super cyclone, the most powerful by far to hit the country, made its landfall near Paradip and killed about 10,000 people on October 29, 1999. Cyclones Phailin, Hudhud and Titli all took place in the same month in 2013, 2014 and 2018 respectively, an official of the Special Relief Commissioner’s office said.

However, Cyclone Gulab made landfall in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and affected several districts of southern Odisha in September this year. The coastal state also witnessed summer cyclones in the month of May twice - Amphan in May, 2020 and Yaas in May, 2021.

Sarat Sahu, a former director of the Met office, said that a conclusion can be drawn only on October 13. The present director of the Meteorological Center, H R Biswas too said that nothing can be said about the possible cyclone now.