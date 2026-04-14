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    IMF slightly upgrades GDP growth projection for India in 2026-27

    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has upgraded India’s growth projection to 6.5%, which is a slight uptick from the previous projection

    Updated on: Apr 14, 2026 7:34 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
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    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday, April 14, revised and upgraded India’s growth projection to 6.5% for the financial year 2026-27, which means an additional 0.1 percentage point hike in the gross domestic product (GDP) from the previous projection, made in January.

    Road construction on at Balapur Dolkarpada village in Maharashtra's Palghar district. (AFP Photo)
    Road construction on at Balapur Dolkarpada village in Maharashtra's Palghar district. (AFP Photo)

    The apparent reason is the decline in US tariffs on Indian goods from 50% to 10%, which would net-net offset the adverse impact of the ongoing West Asia conflict triggered by US-Israeli strikes in Iran in February.

    This is a breaking news report. To be updated shortly.

    • HT News Desk
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      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

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