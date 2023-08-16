‘Immature spokesperson’: Delhi Congress in-charge refutes Alka Lamba's Lok Sabha poll claim

All India Congress Committee's (AICC) Delhi in-charge Deepak Babaria on Wednesday refuted Congress leader Alka Lamba's statement over the party contesting in all seven Lok Sabha elections in the national capital in 2024 general polls, and said no discussions over the matter related to elections and the alliance were held during the elaborate meeting at the party headquarters today. Calling Lamba an ‘immature spokesperson’, Babaria said she is not an authorised person to talk over such important matters. AICC's Delhi in-charge Deepak Babaria(ANI)

“Alka Lamba is a spokesperson but she is not an authorised spokesperson for talking on such important issues. I have said as an in-charge that there were no such discussions in the meeting today.…She has not said anything (on elections) that is what she has reported me,” he told news agency ANI.

Earlier in the day, Lamba claimed that leaders were being directed in the meeting to contest on all Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi. “We have been given orders contest on all 7 (Lok Sabha) seats in Delhi," she told news agency PTI. This statement stirred a row over seat sharing between Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as both of them are a part of the recently-formed I.N.D.I.A. bloc.

“If Congress has already decided to not form an alliance with us, then it is of no use for us to attend the next 'INDIA' alliance meeting. Our top leadership will decide whether or not we'll attend the next meeting,” AAP national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said earlier.

"I feel that there are immature people in Aam Aadmi Party. If they want to take such a big decision on the basis of media reports then even God cannot save them," Babaria responded to AAP leader's reaction.

However, Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said that matters related to elections and seat sharing will be decided by the central leadership and both AAP's political affairs committee and INDIA parties will discuss them.