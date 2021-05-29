Home / India News / 'Important first step': India backs WHO study on Covid-19 origins
The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, is seen in an illustration.(Reuters)
The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, is seen in an illustration.(Reuters)
india news

'Important first step': India backs WHO study on Covid-19 origins

"WHO convened global study on origin of Covid-19 is an important first step. It stressed the need for next phase studies and also for further data and studies to reach robust conclusions," the MEA said.
READ FULL STORY
ANI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 29, 2021 07:00 AM IST

Union External Affairs Ministry on Friday called the WHO-convened global study on the origins of Covid-19 'an important step' and said the follow up of the WHO report and further studies deserve understanding and cooperation of all.

"WHO convened global study on origin of Covid-19 is an important first step. It stressed the need for next phase studies and also for further data and studies to reach robust conclusions," the MEA said.

The follow up of WHO report and further studies deserve understanding and cooperation of all," it added.

On May 28, the International Council of Jurists (ICJ) urged the Director-General of the WHO to release all scientific and medical information regarding Covid-19 in the light of reports that coronavirus had originated from a laboratory in Wuhan and not from the 'wet market' in Wuhan, hitherto believed by all countries.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 pandemic covid-19
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.