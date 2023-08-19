'Important to build consensus on...': PM Modi at G20 Digital Economy Ministers’ meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday 850 million internet users in the country enjoy some of the cheapest data costs in the world, highlighting the scale, speed and scope of India's digital transformation. Addressing the G20 Digital Economy Ministers’ meeting in Bengaluru via video message, the prime minister credited the launch of the Digital India initiative in 2015 for the digital transformation that has taken place in India over the last nine years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI Photo)(ANI/PIB)

He touched upon leveraging technology to transform governance and gave the example of Aadhaar. He also mentioned the JAM trinity- Jan Dhan bank accounts, Aadhaar, and Mobile and threw light on the Direct Benefits Transfer plugging leakages in the system.

“Fully digitized taxation systems are promoting transparency and e-governance”, he added.

PM Modi also expressed satisfaction that the working group is creating a G20 virtual Global Digital Public Infrastructure Repository and underlined that progress on Common Framework for Digital Public Infrastructure will help create a transparent, accountable, and fair digital ecosystem for all.

Noting that the digital economy will face security threats and challenges, the prime minister stressed it is important to build consensus on the G20 High-Level Principles for a Secure, Trusted, and Resilient Digital Economy.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi lauded the feat of the number of Jan Dhan accounts crossing the 50-crore mark as a significant milestone.

About 67 per cent of these accounts have been opened in rural and semi-urban areas, the Union finance ministry said in a statement Friday.

Terming it a significant milestone, Modi said, “It is heartening to see that more than half of these accounts belong to our Nari Shakti. With 67% of accounts opened in rural and semi-urban areas, we are also ensuring that the benefits of financial inclusion reach every corner of our nation.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON