News / India News / 'Important to build consensus on...': PM Modi at G20 Digital Economy Ministers’ meet

'Important to build consensus on...': PM Modi at G20 Digital Economy Ministers’ meet

ByHT News Desk
Aug 19, 2023 10:50 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the G20 Digital Economy Ministers’ Meet held in Bengaluru via video message today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday 850 million internet users in the country enjoy some of the cheapest data costs in the world, highlighting the scale, speed and scope of India's digital transformation. Addressing the G20 Digital Economy Ministers’ meeting in Bengaluru via video message, the prime minister credited the launch of the Digital India initiative in 2015 for the digital transformation that has taken place in India over the last nine years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI Photo)(ANI/PIB)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI Photo)(ANI/PIB)

He touched upon leveraging technology to transform governance and gave the example of Aadhaar. He also mentioned the JAM trinity- Jan Dhan bank accounts, Aadhaar, and Mobile and threw light on the Direct Benefits Transfer plugging leakages in the system.

“Fully digitized taxation systems are promoting transparency and e-governance”, he added.

PM Modi also expressed satisfaction that the working group is creating a G20 virtual Global Digital Public Infrastructure Repository and underlined that progress on Common Framework for Digital Public Infrastructure will help create a transparent, accountable, and fair digital ecosystem for all.

Noting that the digital economy will face security threats and challenges, the prime minister stressed it is important to build consensus on the G20 High-Level Principles for a Secure, Trusted, and Resilient Digital Economy.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi lauded the feat of the number of Jan Dhan accounts crossing the 50-crore mark as a significant milestone.

About 67 per cent of these accounts have been opened in rural and semi-urban areas, the Union finance ministry said in a statement Friday.

Terming it a significant milestone, Modi said, “It is heartening to see that more than half of these accounts belong to our Nari Shakti. With 67% of accounts opened in rural and semi-urban areas, we are also ensuring that the benefits of financial inclusion reach every corner of our nation.”

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out