‘Imposing Hindi’: Maharashtra Congress chief accuses BJP of undermining Marathi identity

Amid a brewing language controversy in Maharashtra, state Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal accused the BJP-led government of “imposing Hindi” on Marathi-speaking students, warning that the move threatens to erase regional languages and cultural identity. Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal called for an immediate rollback of the Hindi language policy. ((HT photo))

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Sapkal demanded the immediate rollback of the Maharashtra government’s decision to make Hindi a mandatory third language for students from Classes 1 to 5 in Marathi and English-medium schools under the New Education Policy.

"The Marathi language is Maharashtra's 'Asmita' (identity) and culture, but the BJP government is trying to hurt it. Unity in diversity is our identity, and the BJP is attempting to erase it. BJP wants to finish off regional culture and languages," ANI quoted Sapkal as saying.

"Making Hindi compulsory from class 1 is a wrong decision and should be rolled back immediately. How can the government have double standards? On the one hand, it accords classical language status to Marathi, while on the other hand, it keeps people away from it," he added.

For the unversed, students in Marathi and English-medium schools study only two mandatory languages— Marathi and English. But under the NEP’s three-language formula, Hindi is now being introduced as a third compulsory subject.

"The Congress will oppose the BJP's agenda of imposing Hindi, Hindu and Hindu Rashtra. If the imposition of Hindi is opposed in the South, why is it forced in Maharashtra? Aren't Marathi speakers Hindus?" Sapkal said.

The Congress also raised concerns about the long-term impact of such policies on young students, saying language should be a bridge, not a barrier.

“If we overload children with forced languages, we risk alienating them from both knowledge and their roots," Sapkal added.

Maharashtra govt makes Hindi language compulsory in schools

In line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Maharashtra government has made the teaching of Hindi compulsory as a third language from Class 1 in all state board schools, alongside Marathi and English.

Rahul Ashok Rekhawar, Director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Maharashtra, said on Thursday that the decision was taken by the School Education Department on April 16.

MNS protests Maharashtra govt's move to make Hindi compulsory

Activists of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's student wing on Friday also staged a protest in Navi Mumbai against the state government's decision to make Hindi mandatory as a third language for students in Classes 1 to 5 in Marathi and English-medium schools.

Hundreds of protestors waved banners and placards and burnt copies of the government resolution at the site in Vashi.

They raised slogans against the state administration, accusing it of attempting to impose a language in a region with a rich linguistic heritage.

CM Fadnavis on controversy around Hindi imposition

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that speaking Marathi was mandatory in the state, emphasising the government's move to make the language compulsory in line with the implementation of the new education policy.

Speaking to reporters while attending the Mumbai Metro Line 7a tunnel breakthrough, Fadnavis spoke about the New Education Policy, stating, "We have already implemented the new education policy. As per the policy, we are attempting that everyone should know Marathi as well as the language of the country."