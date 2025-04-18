Political row erupts over compulsory Hindi in primary education

MUMBAI: The BJP-led Mahayuti government’s decision to make Hindi a compulsory third language in primary schools in Maharashtra has drawn a sharp political backlash from some opposition parties. Mumbai, Feb 28 (ANI): Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray speaks during a program organised on 'Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Divas', in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (Sunil Khandare)

“We are Hindu, not Hindi. If you try to paint Maharashtra as Hindi, then a conflict will be inevitable in the state,” said Raj Thackeray, chief of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), on Thursday. He said his party would not tolerate the “imposition of Hindi” and would not allow schools to distribute books in Hindi, or bookshops from selling such books.

The Congress, for its, part, sees the move as “an injustice to the Marathi language”. The party also believes that exerting pressure on the states goes against the fundamental principles of the federal system.

Controversy has erupted after the state government on Wednesday announced that Hindi would be a compulsory third language for students from Classes 1 to 5, starting from the academic year 2025-26. The move is part of the phased implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 at the school level.

The row comes amid an intense, ongoing conflict between the centre and southern states over the three-language rule in the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, that is now being enforced.

In Maharashtra, Raj Thackeray posted on social media, alleging that the move to make Hindi mandatory in primary education was a strategy to divide and rule being deployed by the Mahayuti government. According to him, the BJP-led alliance government wants drive a wedge between Marathi and non-Marathi people for political gains ahead of the upcoming local body elections.

“Forcing Hindi to be learnt from the first grade will not be tolerated here in Maharashtra. Hindi books in the school curriculum will not be allowed to be sold in shops and schools will not be allowed to distribute them to students. The school administration should take note of this,” Thackeray said.

He alleged that the central government is imposing Hindi across the country. He said Hindi is not the national language; it is the language of only some states. Forcing Hindi into the curriculum in Maharashtra defeats the spirit behind the formation of states on a linguistic basis.

Thackeray also accused the Mahayuti government of using the controversy over language to divert attention from pressing problems such as the state’s financial challenges and unemployment. “Every language is beautiful and there is a long history and tradition behind each one. It is therefore our wish that Marathi people living in other states embrace the language of that state as their own. We do not accept attempts to ruin the linguistic tradition of this country,” said Thackeray.

Congress leaders also lashed out at the introduction of Hindi as the third language in Maharashtra. According to senior party leader and former leader of the opposition Vijay Wadettiwar, the decision is an injustice to the Marathi language. “When the Indian Union was formed, the mother tongue of the states was acknowledged. Marathi is the mother tongue of Maharashtra, and along with English, both these languages are used in education and administration. In this context, the imposition of Hindi as a third language is an injustice to Marathi and an attack on the identity of Marathi speakers,” Wadettiwar said.

If a third language is to be included, it should be optional, he said. Making Hindi mandatory is, in a way, an attempt by the centre to exert pressure on the states, which goes against the fundamental principles of the federal system, said Wadettiwar.

He said some states have opposed this, and they are being intimidated – which is a cause of concern. “This imposition must be withdrawn immediately to protect Marathi identity and linguistic rights,” he underlines.

Reserving comment for the time being, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said the government resolution (GR) issued by the school education department would have to be studied first.

Responding to Thackeray’s warning, BJP leader and cultural affairs minister Ashish Shelar recommended that the MNS chief study the NEP. “We will send him a copy of the National Education Policy and he should study it. At the same time, no one should disrespect the other language,” said Shelar.