e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 07, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Imran Khan claims India could launch ‘false flag operation’ against Pakistan

Imran Khan claims India could launch ‘false flag operation’ against Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan once again accused India’s ruling party of following policies that could imperil the peace of South Asia.

india Updated: May 07, 2020 05:50 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Islamabad
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter after India said Pakistan was behind the unrest in Kashmir
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter after India said Pakistan was behind the unrest in Kashmir(PTI File Photo )
         

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday claimed that India could use the current tension to launch a “false flag operation” against his country on the pretext of infiltration.

Khan took to Twitter after India said Pakistan was behind the unrest in Kashmir, leading to a spike in the verbal duel between the two sides.

“I have been warning the world about India’s continuing efforts to find a pretext for a false flag operation targeting Pakistan. Latest baseless allegations by India of ‘infiltration’ across LoC are a continuation of this dangerous agenda,” Khan tweeted.

Khan also claimed that the violence in Kashmir was local.

He once again accused India’s ruling party of following policies that could imperil the peace of South Asia. “The international community must act before India’s reckless moves jeopardise peace & security in South Asia,” he said.

Pakistan Muslims League-Nawaz president and Leader of the Opposition in parliament Shehbaz Sharif also fired a salvo against India.

“Allegation of ‘terror launching pads’ by India is meant to whip up propaganda against Pakistan!” he said.

tags
top news
India’s Covid-19 cases cross 50,000, fresh spikes in urban centres
India’s Covid-19 cases cross 50,000, fresh spikes in urban centres
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
At Delhi airport, repatriated Indians to be screened, split into groups
At Delhi airport, repatriated Indians to be screened, split into groups
In meet with labour ministry, trade unions say ‘cannot hold migrants captive’
In meet with labour ministry, trade unions say ‘cannot hold migrants captive’
Italian firm claims to have made a vaccine to contain coronavirus
Italian firm claims to have made a vaccine to contain coronavirus
Exclusive: MyGov India CEO explains how Aarogya Setu handles your data
Exclusive: MyGov India CEO explains how Aarogya Setu handles your data
Delhi court orders FIR against two women for communal slurs, lockdown violation
Delhi court orders FIR against two women for communal slurs, lockdown violation
New Covid-19 test, invented in India, may be deployed within a month
New Covid-19 test, invented in India, may be deployed within a month
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeTooIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper