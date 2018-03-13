In 2018, 60 incidents of terror in J-K; Pakistan violated ceasefire 633 times in 2 months

As many as 60 incidents of terrorist violence have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir this year in which 15 security personnel and 17 terrorists were killed, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union minister of state for home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said the 60 incidents had taken place till March 4 this year, as against 39 such incidents during the same period last year.

Replying to a written question, he said 15 security personnel, 17 terrorists and two civilians had been killed till March 4 this year. During the same period last year, 10 security personnel, 26 terrorists and four civilians were killed.

“The state of Jammu and Kashmir has been affected by terrorist violence that is sponsored and supported from across the border. The levels of terrorist violence in the hinterland of J&K are linked to the infiltration from across the border,” he said.

Ahir said there were 16 attempts by terrorists to enter Jammu and Kashmir in January this year. Four infiltrating terrorists were killed by security forces, while infiltrators managed to cross into the state on five occasions.

633 ceasefire violations

Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the LoC and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir 633 times in the first two months of this year in which 10 security personnel and 12 civilians were killed, Ahir said.

He said 432 incidents of ceasefire violation have taken place along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and 201 such incidents along the International Border till February this year.

There were 860 incidents of ceasefire violation along the LoC and 111 incidents of ceasefire violation along the IB in Jammu and and Kashmir in 2017, he said in a written reply to a question.

Ahir also said that 12 civilians were killed and 59 others were injured in such incidents this year.