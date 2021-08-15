In 75 weeks of ‘Amrit Mahotsav’, 75 Vande Bharat trains to connect India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that in the 75 weeks of ‘Amrit Mahotsav’, which the country is celebrating to mark the journey of 75 years of Independence, the Indian Railways will launch 75 Vande Bharat trains to connect India's far-flung areas. “During the 75 weeks of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, 75 new Vande Bharat express trains will be launched and will connect every corner of the country,” the Prime Minister said in his August 15 address as he compared the Vande Bharat initiative to the UDAN scheme for flights.

“We have to bridge the gap between people who live in villages and those who reside in cities,” the Prime Minister said while elaborating on his vision for a ‘New India’.

‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is the central government's initiative to mark 75 years of Independence from British rule. It is a tribute to the freedom fighters and the struggle that led to the nation as it is today. The government is also organising a number of events across the country throughout this period.

PM Modi also pitched for a 100 per cent India and said it is essential to fully utilise the country’s capabilities to take it to new heights in the 21st century as he addressed the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort in Delhi marking the 75th year of Independence. The Prime Minister added, “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayaas are very important for the achievement of all our goals."