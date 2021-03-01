In a first, Chhattisgarh police hire 13 transgenders as constables
In a first, the Chhattisgarh police recruited 13 transgender people as constables in four districts of the state, a senior police official said after the Chhattisgarh Constable Recruitment examination results for 2019-20 came out on Monday.
Out of these 13, nine were recruited from Raipur range and 20 people had appeared for the exam.
“The results of the constable recruitment examination are out, and I congratulate everyone who qualified the examination. We have also recruited transgender people as constable for the first time and I personally congratulate them,” said Director General of Police, Chhattisgarh, DM Awasthi.
Until now, only two transgender police personnel were recruited in India — one in Tamil Nadu, another in Rajasthan. The Bihar government has recently decided to recruit transgenders in the police force.
The selected candidates were elated over the opportunity.
"I am very happy today… I have no words to express my happiness. I and all my colleagues worked very hard for this exam. It was a rare opportunity for us which could change our lives, so everyone worked hard day and night. Krishna Tandi, a transgender who got selected.
Komal Sahu, another successful candidate, called it the biggest day of her life.
“I never thought that I would get the job of respect but it happened,” she added.
In 2014, the Supreme Court recognised transgender community as a third gender along with male and female and ruled that they have equal privilege over the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution.
In 2017, the Chhattisgarh police decided to include third gender in their recruitment exam.
The examination exercise was finally completed in 2019-20. Total 2038 constables were recruited in the state which include 1736 male, 289 female and total 13 transgender people, an official of police headquarters Raipur said.
The Kinnar Samaj and Mitwa Committee of Chhattisgarh have thanked the Chhattisgarh government for giving the opportunity to the committee.
Transgender rights activist and Vidya Rajput, Chairperson of Mitwa Samiti, congratulated those who got selected in the exam.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Chhattisgarh police recruit 13 transgender constables
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
80-year-old rides bike 70 km to get first shot of Covid vaccine in Ranchi
- The senior citizen said he would return on Tuesday with his wife on Tuesday o she could be administered her vaccine.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Finance ministry considers cutting taxes on petrol, diesel: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kisan panchayat part of AAP's plan to make its presence felt in Uttar Pradesh
- The AAP has already announced it would contest the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCW writes to DGP, seeks action over 'attack' on Bengal BJP worker's mother
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No death has occurred due to Covid-19 vaccination, says Harsh Vardhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In a first, Chhattisgarh police hire 13 transgenders as constables
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Phase 2 of Covid-19 vaccination drive: List of leaders who received jabs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jaishankar, New Zealand counterpart discuss peace and stability in Indo-Pacific
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tiger dies of electrocution in Kheri forest of Uttar Pradesh
- A forest official said the big cat was five to six years old.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JD (U) rides piggyback on Brand Nitish on CM’s 70th birthday to revive party
- The JD (U) organised programmes at every village across the state as Vikas Diwas to highlight the development work done under Nitish Kumar in the last 15 years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NIA arrests 4 drug traffickers in Kashmir narco-terrorism case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccine from India land in at least 6 African nations: Official
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
89-year-old couple; 4 family members who survived Covid-19 to get jabs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union ministers Amit Shah, S Jaishankar get Covid-19 vaccine after PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox