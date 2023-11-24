PM Modi takes stock as Uttarakhand rescue operation reaches its last leg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on the phone and took stock of the the ongoing rescue operation to evacuate 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi district for 12 days. According to a government update, PM Modi also inquired about the condition of the workers and gave some important instructions to CM Dhami. Prime Minister Narendra Modi(ANI)

The strenuous rescue operation has been facing several hindrances, the recent being a development of cracks on the platform on which the US-made drilling machine was mounted. As per the official bulletin, the pushing of the 9th pipe started at 1:10 am on Friday and the pipe reached an additional 1.8 meters, but suddenly, a minor vibration was noted. The experts are currently assessing the machine and the final push for drilling the remaining distance through the debris will begin shortly.

Earlier, CM Dhami said PM Modi has been taking regular updates on the operation over the phone calls. "We are getting continuous guidance from the Prime Minister in this difficult situation. It provides us with a new energy every day to evacuate our trapped brothers safely at the earliest applying all our strength," he wrote on X.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON