close_game
close_game
News / India News / PM Modi takes stock as Uttarakhand rescue operation reaches its last leg

PM Modi takes stock as Uttarakhand rescue operation reaches its last leg

ByHT News Desk
Nov 24, 2023 01:11 PM IST

The Prime Minister also inquired about the condition of the workers and gave some important instructions to CM Dhami.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on the phone and took stock of the the ongoing rescue operation to evacuate 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi district for 12 days. According to a government update, PM Modi also inquired about the condition of the workers and gave some important instructions to CM Dhami.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi(ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi(ANI)

The strenuous rescue operation has been facing several hindrances, the recent being a development of cracks on the platform on which the US-made drilling machine was mounted. As per the official bulletin, the pushing of the 9th pipe started at 1:10 am on Friday and the pipe reached an additional 1.8 meters, but suddenly, a minor vibration was noted. The experts are currently assessing the machine and the final push for drilling the remaining distance through the debris will begin shortly.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Earlier, CM Dhami said PM Modi has been taking regular updates on the operation over the phone calls. "We are getting continuous guidance from the Prime Minister in this difficult situation. It provides us with a new energy every day to evacuate our trapped brothers safely at the earliest applying all our strength," he wrote on X.

Get Latest India News and Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out