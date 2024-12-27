‘In a wheelchair…’: PM Narendra Modi's emotional video message on Manmohan Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a video message on Friday, described Manmohan Singh's death as a "big loss" to the nation, asserting that his contribution to India will always be remembered. From his days as the Gujarat chief minister, Narendra Modi recalled several conversations he had with the then PM Manmohan Singh. (Reuters/File)

The 92-year-old former prime minister passed away at AIIMS Delhi on Thursday night after being admitted at the hospital in a critical condition.

Following his demise, the central government announced a seven-day national mourning.

Manmohan Singh, whose mortal remains have been kept at his residence for the public to pay its last respects, will have a funeral with full state honours.

In his message, Modi recalled Manmohan Singh's life journey after his family migrated to India post-partition, leaving everything behind in the process.

The prime minister said the way he achieved heights in every aspect of life was not an easy feat.

Manmohan Singh's life will always serve as a lesson for future generations, inspiring them on ways one can rise above deprivation and struggles to achieve success, Modi added.

‘Never forgot his roots’

Modi said his predecessor would always be remembered as a decent human being, scholar, economist and a leader dedicated to reforms.

He also highlighted the former prime minister's role in the government in several capacities, from being the governor of the Reserve Bank of India to serving as the finance minister under the PV Narasimha Rao-led government, Singh led India to an iconic economic transformation.

“As prime minister, his contribution to the country's development and progress will always be remembered,” Modi added.

Manmohan Singh's virtues were also praised by Modi, who said the late leader's honesty and simplicity reflected in his life.

The prime minister added that despite receiving an education from the world's most prestigious institutions and holding office in the nation's leading positions, the congress leader never forgot his roots.

Modi noted that Singh's humility, sobriety, and intellect defined the former PM's life as that of a respected parliamentarian. He recalled how Singh managed to come to Parliament in a wheelchair despite his health issues and frail condition in the past few years, praising his commitment to his duty as an MP.

Manmohan Singh was above partisan politics; he remained accessible to everyone, the prime minister noted.

Modi remembered his days as the Gujarat chief minister (2004-2014) and said that he often spoke with the then-prime minister, Manmohan Singh, about various national and international issues.

In fact, when Modi became the prime minister in 2014, he said that he would speak to his predecessor, adding that the two had a conversation on Singh's birthday as well.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi condoled the passing of one of India's "most distinguished leaders". "Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist," he said in his X post.

Manmohan Singh's "wisdom and humility were always visible", Modi wrote.

(with PTI inputs)