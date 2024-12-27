‘Manmohan Singh loved his Maruti 800, not BMW’: UP minister Asim Arun, who served as bodyguard, recalls 'simplicity'

Asim Arun, a former Indian Police Service officer and ex-chief of the Special Protection Group (SPG) during Manmohan Singh's tenure as prime Minister, fondly recalled the late leader’s deep attachment to his Maruti 800. Asim Arun, a former Indian Police Service officer and ex-chief of the Special Protection Group (SPG) with Manmohan Singh.

Now serving as an MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj Sadar, Asim Arun took to social media X to share his memories a day after Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS Delhi at the age of 92 on Thursday night.

Reflecting on the simplicity that defined the economist-turned-politician, Asim Arun noted that Manmohan Singh owned just one car—a modest Maruti 800—which he cherished deeply.

"I served as his bodyguard for nearly three years starting in 2004. The Special Protection Group (SPG) provides the closest security for the Prime Minister. I had the opportunity to lead the close protection team. As an Assistant Inspector General of the Close Protection Team, I was never far from the prime minister. If there was only one bodyguard allowed, it would be me. Therefore, my responsibility was to stay with him like a shadow," Asim Arun wrote on X.

Asim Arun also highlighted Manmohan Singh's simplicity, stating, “Dr. Singh owned just one car, a Maruti 800, which would be parked behind the gleaming black BMWs at the PM House. He often told me, 'Asim, I don’t like travelling in this car; my vehicle is this one (the Maruti).' I would explain that this car is not for your luxury but has security features that the SPG required. However, whenever the convoy passed by the Maruti, he would gaze at it longingly as if reaffirming his identity as a middle-class person who cared for the common man. The expensive cars belonged to the Prime Minister; mine is this Maruti,” he added.

Singh, known for his calm demeanour, humility, and intellect, became a beacon of economic reform as finance minister in 1991 and later served as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014.

PM Narendra Modi's tribute to Manmohan Singh

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described his predecessor's death as a big loss to the nation, asserting that his commitment to the people and the country's development would always be respected.

In a video message, Modi recalled Singh's life journey after his family's migration to India, leaving behind everything following Partition, as he noted that his numerous achievements since then were no mean feat.

His life will always serve as a lesson for the future generations on how someone can rise above deprivation and struggles to attain the heights of success, he said.

Modi said Singh, who passed away at 92 on Thursday, would always be remembered as a decent human being, scholar, economist and a leader dedicated to reforms.