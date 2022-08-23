Yogi govt’s second term a mandate on hard work: Asim Arun
Minister of state (independent charge), social welfare, Asim Arun said on Monday the second term of the Yogi government after five years of rule was a mandate on hard work, honesty and rule of law.
Lucknow : Minister of state (independent charge), social welfare, Asim Arun said on Monday the model of Uttar Pradesh in the fight against the Covid pandemic was praised all over the country. However, fresh Covid cases were being reported again and to protect themselves, the people should take the booster dose on priority basis, he said.
Speaking in a programme organized to assist the children who lost their father or mother during the Covid pandemic at Seorahi in Kushinagar district, Arun said the second term of the Yogi government after five years of rule was a mandate on hard work, honesty and rule of law.
The minister distributed tablets, textbooks, bags and ration among the children. Recalling the contribution of freedom fighters of the area struggle for independence, he said the people should follow the path of truth.
Referring to the schemes run by the social welfare department Arun said it provided long term help. He asked the eligible people to apply online for linking the pension of senior citizens with Aadhaar, widow pension, scholarship and other schemes run by the government. .
He also spoke about the politics of development and equal opportunity to the people in society. The public private partnership should be promoted in various developments and welfare schemes. The responsibilities that schemes reached the people were not of the government alone. Private participation was also necessary to achieve the target, he said.
Member of Lok Sabha from Deoria seat, Ramapati Ram Tripathi, former MP from Kushinagar Lok Sabha seat RPN Singh, MLA Tamkuhi, Aseem Rai and MLA Hata, Mohan Verma also expressed their views.
-
Prayagraj: Man dies under mysterious circumstances; kin suspects foul play
A middle-aged man died under mysterious circumstances at Ubhari village under Ghoorpur police station in trans-Yamuna area of the district on Monday. According to reports, 55-year-old Gayasuddin used to work as a mason. On Monday afternoon he returned home and went to sleep after lunch. Few hours later, the family observed that Gayasuddin was dead following which they raised an alarm. It is also suspected that Gayasuddin may have died of heart attack.
-
West U.P. villages along Ganga facing flood threat
MEERUT Villages situated on the banks of the Ganga are facing flood threat as the level of water in the river is rising due to heavy rain and cloud bursts in the mountains of Uttarakhand. Flood posts have also been put on high alert. The embankment on the bank of the Ganga near Avantika Devi temple in Aahar area also got damaged but was repaired by the irrigation department.
-
Prayagraj: 23-yr-old youth killed in Meja
A 23-year-old youth was assaulted and killed by some persons after an argument at Isauta village under Meja police station of trans-Yamuna area of the district on Monday morning. Akash Nishad of Isauta village died before he could be taken to the hospital. Akash's kin claimed that some persons in the village were involved in illegal activities like selling intoxicants and drugs. They had suspicion that Akash used to inform police about their activities.
-
Country will grow only if farmers prosper: U.P. Jal Shakti minister
Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh on the Monday said despite deficient rainfall in the state, the irrigation department was working to provide enough water to farmers from canals, ponds and dams for sowing of Kharif crops. Singh appealed to the farmers to make effort to make the land fertile, save water and ensure quality crop production.
-
U.P. crosses two- cr mark in giving booster shots
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh on Monday crossed the 2-crore mark in administering precaution doses of Covid vaccine. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath urged the eligible citizens to strengthen the fight against the pandemic and contribute towards a Covid-free India by taking the precaution dose at the earliest. According to the data, Uttar Pradesh had administered 2,04,22,815 precaution doses by 5 pm on Monday. The total number of doses administered till now is 36,40,67,295.
