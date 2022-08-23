Yogi govt’s second term a mandate on hard work: Asim Arun

Lucknow : Minister of state (independent charge), social welfare, Asim Arun said on Monday the model of Uttar Pradesh in the fight against the Covid pandemic was praised all over the country. However, fresh Covid cases were being reported again and to protect themselves, the people should take the booster dose on priority basis, he said.

Speaking in a programme organized to assist the children who lost their father or mother during the Covid pandemic at Seorahi in Kushinagar district, Arun said the second term of the Yogi government after five years of rule was a mandate on hard work, honesty and rule of law.

The minister distributed tablets, textbooks, bags and ration among the children. Recalling the contribution of freedom fighters of the area struggle for independence, he said the people should follow the path of truth.

Referring to the schemes run by the social welfare department Arun said it provided long term help. He asked the eligible people to apply online for linking the pension of senior citizens with Aadhaar, widow pension, scholarship and other schemes run by the government. .

He also spoke about the politics of development and equal opportunity to the people in society. The public private partnership should be promoted in various developments and welfare schemes. The responsibilities that schemes reached the people were not of the government alone. Private participation was also necessary to achieve the target, he said.

Member of Lok Sabha from Deoria seat, Ramapati Ram Tripathi, former MP from Kushinagar Lok Sabha seat RPN Singh, MLA Tamkuhi, Aseem Rai and MLA Hata, Mohan Verma also expressed their views.