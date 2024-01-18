In Assam, Rahul Gandhi attacks Himanta-led BJP govt: ‘Most corrupt in India’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday dubbed Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government in Assam as the "most corrupt" in India. Soon after Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' entered Assam, Gandhi hit out at the ruling BJP and its ideologue Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for "spreading hatred and looting public money". Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'.(Congress X)

Addressing party workers at Halowating in Sivasagar district, Gandhi said, “Perhaps, the most corrupt government in India is in Assam. We will raise the issues of Assam during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’.”

Countering BJP's statement that such marches will not benefit the Congress, Gandhi said last year's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' has changed the "political narrative" of the country.

"The BJP and RSS are spreading hatred and making one community fight against the other. Their only job is to loot public money and exploit the country," he said.

Gandhi reached Mariani town around noon and saw hundreds of rural women standing in a queue at a government-controlled centre in the Nakachari area to collect forms for a newly announced scheme. Seeing Gandhi's convoy passing through, all the women left their lines and ran to the road to meet the Congress MP.

Later, Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in charge of communications who is accompanying Gandhi in the yatra, shared the video on social media platform X.

"Women assembled for a function organised by the Assam CM in Mariani spontaneously and enthusiastically met @RahulGandhi on Day 5 of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. NYAY for Assam has begun!" Ramesh added.

The 6,713-km-long march, led by the Congress MP, commenced from Manipur on January 14 and will culminate on March 20 in Mumbai. The Assam leg of the yatra will continue till January 25.

The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is scheduled to cover 110 districts in 15 states.