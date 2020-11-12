e-paper
In Assam, ruling BPF's working president quits party; likely to join BJP

In Assam, ruling BPF’s working president quits party; likely to join BJP

Daimary’s resignation came ahead of elections to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC). On Monday, senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had told journalists that the Rajya Sabha MP would be joining BJP soon.

india Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 09:39 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Working president of ruling Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) Biswajit Daimary quit the party on Wednesday citing differences.
Working president of ruling Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) Biswajit Daimary quit the party on Wednesday citing differences.(FACEBOOK/Biswajit Daimary.)
         

Rajya Sabha member and working president of ruling Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) Biswajit Daimary quit the party on Wednesday. The 49-year-old is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which heads the coalition government in the state.

Daimary’s resignation came ahead of elections to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC). On Monday, senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had told journalists that the Rajya Sabha MP would be joining BJP soon.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday, Daimary accused BPF of being an obstacle in implementing the Bodo peace deal signed by the Centre earlier this year with four factions of the rebel outfit National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) and other Bodo groups in order to bring lasting peace and development in the four districts under the Bodo Territorial Region (BTR).

“BPF is not keen on implementing the accord, which it also signed. I don’t want to become a part of that. I am officially resigning from the BPF and will take a decision on joining a national party soon,” he said.

Elections to BTC, which was ruled by BPF was scheduled in April this year, but the entire BTAD was placed under Governor’s rule the same month as polls couldn’t be held due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The BPF leadership has been unhappy with BJP for placing BTC under Governor’s rule and differences between both ruling partners have sharpened in recent months. BPF has 12 MLAs in the state assembly.

Election to BTC is expected to be held next month and if Daimary joins BJP, it will be a big boost to the party. BPF is yet to make any statement on Daimary’s resignation.

India in historic recession, RBI ‘nowcast’ shows
Covishield could be realistic solution to coronavirus pandemic: SII
Nawaz Sharif crosses Army’s redline in battle with Imran Khan. Pushback begins
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address media at 12:30pm
US hints at more sanctions on China over Hong Kong
‘Best way to spend birthday’: Justice Chandrachud who heard Arnab bail plea
Tejashwi Yadav is a very good boy, can lead after he grows older: Uma Bharti
Congress part of pro-Art 370 alliance in J&K? Partymen divided on Gupkar tie-up
