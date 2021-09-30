In Assam, ULFA-I continues recruitment despite ‘ceasefire’, 7 on way to Myanmar held

Despite a unilateral ceasefire, banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) is continuing to recruit young men in Assam, the Indian army claimed on Thursday after a recruitment module was busted and seven young men on their way to Myanmar were nabbed.

Based on specific inputs that the terrorist outfit was conducting recruitment, a joint team of police and Joypur battalion of Red Shield division of Spear Corps of the India Army apprehended the seven young men on Wednesday at Namtola in Charaideo district.

According to an army release, they were on their way to Myanmar to get training in ULFA-I camps located in the neighbouring country. A pistol and some ammunition were recovered from the youths.

“The group included a cadre who had earlier surrendered in 2016 and one who had already tried to join the banned outfit couple of years back…The operation breaks the myth of unilateral ceasefire announced by ULFA-I,” the release said.

All the arrested young men have been handed over to Assam Police and they have confessed to having been recruited by ULFA-I handlers, the release said.

Since May this year, when the second Bharatiya Janata Party-led government assumed office in Assam, there have been speculations that ULFA-I could join peace talks with the Centre.

The outfit, has, however, maintained that the issue of Assam’s sovereignty should be part of talks---a pre-condition, which has been ruled out by the Centre as well as the state government.

Citing the Covid-19 pandemic, the outfit declared a unilateral ceasefire in May for three months. It was extended by another three months in August. This year, for the first time since its inception in 1979, ULFA-I didn’t boycott the Independence Day celebrations or called for a ‘bandh’ to mark the occasion.

“Our organization is not against talks or belligerent. But it is not possible to deny historic facts or waver from our ideological goals in the name of talks. Indian authorities have maintained that talks with ULFA-I can’t include the question of (Assam’s) sovereignty,” ULFA-I said in a statement released in August.

Earlier this month the outfit carried out “structural change” in the organization by creating three new councils with commander-in-chief Paresh Baruah heading the supreme council. No changes were made in the military wing of the outfit.