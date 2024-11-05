In Baramati, Sharad Pawar hints at retirement from Parliamentary politics

Maharashtra assembly election: Sharad Pawar, veteran politician and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief, indicated on Tuesday that he may step away from Parliamentary politics. Addressing a gathering in Baramati ahead of the Maharashtra assembly election in 2024, Sharad Pawar revealed that his current term in the Rajya Sabha has a year and a half remaining, and he will decide on whether to seek another term once this one concludes. NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar(PTI file)

"I will have to think whether to go in Rajya Sabha again or not," Sharad Pawar, 84, said, hinting at a possible exit from the Upper House.

The Pawar senior was campaigning for grandnephew NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra Pawar, who will take on his uncle Ajit Pawar, in the November 20 assembly election.

As a stalwart in Indian politics, Sharad Pawar has played a pivotal role over the decades, not only within Maharashtra but also on the national stage.

Sharad Pawar’s potential exit from Parliamentary politics could significantly impact Maharashtra's political landscape, with the NCP preparing for the upcoming state assembly election.

Party leaders and supporters have been closely watching Sharad Pawar’s recent public addresses for cues on his long-term plans, especially as he has been a central figure in Maharashtra’s political scene for over five decades.

'No doubt about work done by Ajit Pawar, but…': Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar also acknowledged deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar's contribution to Baramati but asserted that the region needs a new leader for its development over the next three decades.

Addressing a meeting in Shirsuphal in Baramati, the NCP (SP) chief said the contest for the Baramati Lok Sabha seat earlier this year was difficult, as it was fought within the family, and now, after five months, people of the region will witness a similar situation.

Baramati MP Supriya Sule emerged victorious against sister-in-law and Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar, in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Yugendra Pawar is the son of Ajit Pawar's younger brother Srinivas Pawar.

"You have made me the chief minister not once or twice but four times. You elected me in 1967, and I worked here for 25 years before moving on to work for Maharashtra. I handed over all local powers to Ajit dada, entrusting him with all decisions, to plan for programmes and elections for local bodies, sugar and milk bodies," Pawar said.

He said Ajit Pawar worked in the region for 25 to 30 years, and there was no doubt about the work he did.

“Now, it's time to prepare for the future. We need to groom leadership that will work for the next 30 years,” the former Union minister said, adding that everyone should get an opportunity and he has never held anyone back.

In an apparent dig at Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar said if someone keeps saying he will take everything, people may not say anything but will disapprove of it.

Pawar added that though he hadn't come to ask for votes recently, the people of Baramati have never disappointed him.