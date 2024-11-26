In Bengal, BJP launches agitation to seek Chinmoy Das’s release in Bangladesh

KOLKATA: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced a series of agitations in West Bengal and along the state’s India-Bangladesh border to demand the release of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das who was arrested by the Dhaka police on Monday. Chinmoy Krishna Das, a Hindu leader and spokesperson of being escorted by the police at the Chattogram metropolitan magistrate court in Chattogram, Bangladesh. (REUTERS)

Das, who is also spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote, was arrested at Dhaka airport on Monday. He had been protesting against alleged attacks on the minority communities during and after the mass movement that forced the then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and leave Bangladesh on August 4.

Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the Opposition in the Bengal assembly, held a protest at the assembly premises with BJP MLAs on Tuesday afternoon after Das was denied bail by a court in Chittagong.

“We are holding our first protest rally at Behala this evening. BJP legislators will gherao the Bangladesh deputy high commission in Kolkata on Wednesday. The Hindu Jagran Manch will hold a procession from Sealdah station to the deputy high commission on Thursday and our legislators will stage protests along the Bangladesh border in North 24 Parganas district on Friday,” Adhikari said.

The Indian government expressed deep concern over Das’s arrest earlier on Tuesday, saying it was unfortunate that Dhaka did not arrest the people who targeted homes and business premises of minorities but pressed charges against a religious leader who presented legitimate demands.

In a statement, the ministry of external affairs said: “We have noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote. This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. There are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities’ homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples.

“It is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings. We also note with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Shri Das,” added the statement issued after a court rejected his bail plea.

Immediately after the court’s order at around noon, Das’ followers started to protest, disrupting the movement of the prison van carrying him. Protesters were shouting slogans demanding his release, news agency PTI said quoting the Daily Star newspaper. It added that police and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel fired sound grenades and charged batons at the protesters to clear the way of the van. The van was finally able to leave the court premises at around 3pm, the report said.

Protests also erupted in several other places including Dhaka, Chittagong and Rangpur.

Law enforcers charge batons to disperse followers demanding release of their leader Chinmoy Krishna Das. (REUTERS)

Mahindra Kumar Nath, general secretary of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council said the arrest was illegal.

“Das was leading a peaceful agitation. He was illegally arrested. We demand his release,” Nath told the media in Dhaka.

Radharaman Das, president of Iskcon temple in Kolkata, said Das had raised an eight-point demand seeking protection of Hindus and other minority communities.

The Bangladesh deputy high commission in Kolkata did not make any statement on this issue.

Police personnel baton-charge protesting supporters of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a jailed Hindu monk leader and spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilito Sanatan Jagaran Jote group (AFP)

In Bangladesh, local government affairs adviser and Anti-Discrimination Student’s Movement leader Asif Mahmud said Das was arrested not as a leader of any community but for sedition.

“If someone is involved in any incident like sedition, he will not be spared,” he told reporters following a public rally in northwestern Rangpur city on Tuesday. “If Bangladesh’s sovereignty and independence are endangered or the country is exposed to dishonour or contempt, the government will definitely take steps,” Mahmud said.