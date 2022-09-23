‘Can Nitish become PM by switching sides'? Amit Shah's sharp attack in Bihar

Nitish Kumar has deceived people of Bihar by switching sides after voters had chosen the BJP-JD(U) combine in the state elections, union home minister Amit Shah said on Friday at his first rally in the state after the alliance had fallen apart. Nitish Kumar recently returned to the Grand Alliance, and was sworn in as the chief minister of the state for the eighth time.

"The huge crowd here is a warning for Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav,” Shah said, addressing the rally. Sharpening the attack, he further said: "The threat of Jungle Raj is back in Bihar ever since sides were switched. I want to tell people - this Nitish-Lalu duo has now got exposed. Within three years of rule, under PM Modi's leadership, the BJP had helped in getting rid of terror from the Leftist groups," Shah said. "Can Nitish Kumar become PM by switching sides?" Amit Shah asked, referring to the 2024 PM's race.

Amid attempts by the opposition to put up a strong front against the BJP ahead of the 2024 national elections, Nitish Kumar has repeatedly said he is not considering to be a part of the race for the prime minister's post. He is expected to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi soon along with RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

#WATCH | Can Nitish babu become the PM by changing political alliances? He has betrayed many since he entered politics. Lalu ji, beware that Nitish babu might sit in Congress's lap tomorrow leaving you behind: Union Home Minister & BJP leader Amit Shah at Purnea, Bihar pic.twitter.com/Iw2jPOYK6w — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2022

The union minister landed at the Chunapur Air force station in Purnia at around 11am on Friday from where he went to the Rangbhoomi ground to address the ‘Jansabha Rally’.

At the rally, Shah urged locals to help in formation of a BJP government in the next state elections without an alliance. "He (Nitish Kumar) can leave RJD again to return to the BJP. He has only one policy - my chair should remain intact," Shah said. "Nitish ji, you did the same thing in 2014, and suffered. Let the Lok Sabha elections 2024 come, the people of Bihar will wipe out this duo. In 2025 also BJP will form government with full majority," Shah said.

After addressing the Jan Bhawna rally, Shah is set to leave for Kishanganj where at 4pm, he will hold discussions with all 17 Lok Sabha members (including four union ministers) of the party from Bihar, five Rajya Sabha members, all 77 MLAs, 23 MLCs and organisational office-bearers on the current political scenario in the state, HT had reported earlier.

