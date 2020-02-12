In jibe at Kejriwal, BJP leader asks why deprive children of Hanuman’s blessings

india

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 16:42 IST

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday took a swipe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who had played up his religious identity as a devout Hindu to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party’s campaign in the run-up to last week’s assembly elections. In a tweet that started with a congratulatory line for the Aam Aadmi Party’s spectacular victory in the Delhi elections, Vijayvargiya asked Arvind Kejriwal to introduce recital of Hanuman Chalisa (a hymn propitiating the deity) in schools of the national capital.

“Why deprive Delhi’s students of the blessings of Bajrangbali”, Vijayvargiya asked in his tweet to Arvind Kejriwal.

The tweet started with a quick congratulatory message before getting down to delivering his punch.

“Certainly, whosoever comes to Lord Hanuman gets his blessings. Now the time has come that Hanuman Chalisa recitation should be made compulsory in all schools, madrasas and other educational institutions of Delhi. Why should ‘Delhi’ children remain deprived of the blessings of Bajrangbali?”

The BJP general secretary’s pointed stress on Hanuman Chalisa was a reference to the many occasions in course of the last few weeks when Kejriwal underscored his religious identity to blunt the BJP’s sharply ideological campaign.

Vijayvargiya later told news agency ANI that he had tweeted the suggestion to Arvind Kejriwal “since he had given credit to Hanuman ji for his victory in the Delhi elections. So, I thought school children should also get the blessings of Hanuman ji,” he said.

In his victory speech on Tuesday also, the chief minister had referenced the Hindu deity, Hanuman, and then set off to one of the city’s most popular temples to the deity to seek blessings.

When Kejriwal was asked if he could recite Hanuman Chalisa on a television channel, he quickly made his point by singing verses from the hymn.

It was seen as an effort to counter the narrative by rivals who were trying to unite the Hindu vote by extensively focusing on the Shaheen Bagh protests against the amended citizenship law and driving home the message that he was part of the “tukde tukde” gang.

Kejriwal’s references to Hanuman and recital of the hymns had also triggered many taunts from the BJP.