In Delhi, 16-hour water supply disruption today, tomorrow | Check timing, affected areas

The Delhi Jal Board has announced a 16-hour water supply disruption in several parts of the national capital on Tuesday, October 1, and Wednesday, October 2, due to maintenance work. The water board issued a statement saying the supply would be stopped due to the repair of a leakage in a pipeline near Niothi Mor. Delhi to face 16-hour water supply disruption today, tomorrow | Check affected areas(Representational image)

Residents will not receive water supply between 10am on Tuesday and 2am on Wednesday.

"Due to major repair work in the 1100 mm dia header line feeding to 1100 mm dia West Delhi Main and 1200 mm dia Pitampura Main inside plant premises of Water Treatment Plant Haiderpur Ph-l, the water supply in the affected areas shall not be available or available at low pressure from the morning of October 1 (10 am) to October 2 (2 am), i.e., for 16 hours," the statement said.

List of affected areas

According to the Delhi Jal Board, the affected areas in the national capital include - Varun Niketan, Raja Garden, Ramesh Nagar, Khyala, Rani Bagh, Moti Nagar, Shanta Puri Tagore Garden, Tilak Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar and adjoining areas.

Meanwhile, the water body has advised residents of the affected areas to store a sufficient quantity of water and use it wisely.

“Water tankers will be available on demand from the DJB helpline or the central control room,” it said.

Last month, several incidents of water supply disruption have been reported in the national capital.

On September 20, the Delhi Jal Board announced a 12-hour water outage in several areas due to repair works at Chandrawal Water Works, located within the Dr. Ambedkar National Memorial, Civil Lines. The areas affected included: Civil Lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and nearby locations, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar and adjacent areas, Karol Bagh, Pahar Ganj, and NDMC regions, Old & New Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar (East & West), Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri and surrounding areas, parts of the Cantonment areas, and South Delhi.

Prior to this, water supply to several areas in north and central Delhi was disrupted as the water body worked on a major leak in its supply line near Kamla Market.