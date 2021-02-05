IND USA
Representational image. (HT Archive)
Representational image. (HT Archive)
india news

In divided colours of Congress, emergence of ‘Kerala lobby’

Even as a section of the party was not opposed to a debate on the President’s speech in Lok Sabha, many MPs from Kerala preferred a harder stance on the demand for a separate debate on the farm laws
By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:13 PM IST

For a long time, the “Kerala lobby” was synonymous with hardliners in the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) who would oppose any tryst with the Congress, its arch rival in the state. In the past three days, the Congress too, has witnessed the emergence of a “Kerala lobby” in its parliamentary camp—hardliners who played a key role in deciding the party’s floor strategy in Lok Sabha.

Fifteen out of 51 seats of the Congress in Lok Sabha belong to MPs from Kerala.

According to at least five Congress MPs, even as a section of the party was not opposed to the idea of allowing a debate on the President’s speech in the Lower House, many MPs from Kerala, especially those who have been elected for the first time, preferred a harder stance on the demand for a separate debate on the farm laws.

Also Read | Farm debates marked relatively smoother day of Parliament: All you need to know

On Wednesday morning, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha leadership of the Congress had received a missive from Rahul Gandhi: the party should continue protests if the government doesn’t accept the Opposition’s demand for a separate debate for farm issues.

But minutes later, the Rajya Sabha leadership of the Congress, along with other Opposition parties, negotiated with government managers to extend the time for a debate on the President’s speech by another five hours. The debate started after the suspension of Question Hour and Zero Hour.

Congress leaders in Lok Sabha, however, took a different tactical line and continued to disrupt the Lower House, asking for a separate debate on farm issues before the House began discussions on the general budget.

Now, the Congress leaders of both Houses are blaming each other, widening fissures within the party that has often seen conflicts among senior and younger leaders.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has signalled his approval of the party’s stand in the Lower House. In a meeting with some Opposition leaders, negotiations gained pace hours after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi told a meeting of protesting Opposition leaders that they are on the “right path” and a separate discussion on the farm issues is “absolutely essential”. Gandhi also allayed apprehensions that many Opposition MPs might stop coming to the House if continuous disruptions persist, and said, “we will ensure that MPs come to Lok Sabha.”

“We could have found a solution to the impasse and a debate would have also helped us to put forward our views. But many in the party believed that we must continue the protests,” said a senior Congress MP who hails from north India.

Another Congress MP said, “Some of our colleagues argued that since elections are due in Kerala in April-May, such protests would help the party in the polls.”

As the Lower House deadlock continued on Thursday, Birla called Congress floor leader Adhir Chowdhury, parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi and his deputy Arjun Ram Meghwal for a marathon meeting. But a solution couldn’t be arrived at.

Some Rajya Sabha leaders of Congress, however, maintained that their stand was “correct” and that their Lok Sabha counterparts were “too rigid”.

“Parliament is for debate, not fight. We have made the same points in our debate. Rajya Sabha leaders did the right thing. We found a solution. Neither before nor after the President’s speech but during the debate,” said a senior Congress leader in Rajya Sabha.

Taking a cue from Rajya Sabha, where the debate is going on smoothly, the government has proposed extending the allotted time from 10 hours to 15 hours in Lok Sabha too, but the Opposition hasn’t agreed. They want an exclusive discussion on farm issues before the House takes up the budget discussion next week.

Lok Sabha is staring at a situation wherein the House could approve the President’s speech without any debate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was scheduled to reply on Friday, is unlikely to address the Lower House.

Lok Sabha proceedings washed out for the third consecutive day as the Congress stuck to their demand for a separate debate on farm protests even as the government wanted to address the issue in the all-encompassing debate on the President’s speech.

