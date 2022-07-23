In farewell speech, Kovind asks MPs to rise above partisan politics

In his last speech as President of India, Ram Nath Kovind asked political parties to rise above partisan politics and invoked Mahatma Gandhi to reiterate people’s right to protest peacefully in a democracy.

In an emotional farewell speech on Saturday, a day before his tenure ends, Kovind thanked the citizens of India for giving him an opportunity to serve in the country’s top constitutional post. His address at Parliament’s Central Hall came a day after he was felicitated with a farewell dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“As with any family, there are bound to be differences within this parliamentary family too; there would be diverging views about how to proceed further. But we remain a family, and the interest of the nation remains our top priority,” said Kovind, India’s second Dalit President. “Political processes operate through the mechanism of party organisations, but the parties must rise above a partisan approach and consider what is good, what is essential for the common man and woman, with the spirit of nation first.”

Kovind not only recalled his tenure and key moments, but also his years of growing up in a mud house. He called Parliament a temple of democracy. “Looking back at my career in public service, and the efforts of the governments, we must accept that, although much has been achieved, yet so much more remains to be done to raise the living standards of the marginalised,” the outgoing President said. “The country has been, slowly but surely, realising the dreams of Dr. Ambedkar.”

“I grew up in a mud house, but far fewer children have to live in thatched houses with leaking roofs now. More and more of the poor people have been shifting to pucca houses, partly with the direct support from the government,” Kovind said. “Our sisters and daughters walking miles to fetch drinking water is becoming a thing of the past because it is our endeavour that every house gets water from the tap. We have also installed toilets in every house, which are laying the foundation for building a clean and healthy India. Memories of lighting up lanterns and diyas after sunset are also fading as almost all villages have finally been provided electricity connections.”

He emphasised the value of peace and harmony, saying people have a right to oppose and create pressure to pursue their goals, but their methods must be Gandhian.

“Citizens and political parties have many constitutional avenues open to them, including protests. After all, the father of our nation employed the weapon of satyagraha for that purpose. But he was equally concerned about the other side,” Kovind said. “Citizens have a right to protest to press for their demands, but it should always be in the peaceful Gandhian mould.”

Congratulating Droupadi Murmu for being elected as the next President, Kovind asserted that India will benefit from her guidance. Murmu will be the first tribal President of India.

Kovind’s tenure ends on Sunday and Murmu will be sworn in as India’s 15th President on Monday. At 64, Murmu will also be the youngest and India’s first president to be born after Independence.