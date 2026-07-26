In first reaction after CJP protests, Amit Shah praises Dharmendra Pradhan, vows ‘complete justice’ for students

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday called Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation an example of the Bharatiya Janata Party's commitment to putting the country's youth above political gains. Shah said he was "fully confident" that students who cleared the NEET examination would receive "complete justice."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he was "fully confident" that the government's measures would ensure complete justice (PTI)

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In his first reaction after the government accepted Pradhan's resignation amid nationwide protests over NEET paper leak, Shah said the Narendra Modi government respected students' sentiments and remained committed to introducing stronger measures against paper leaks.

"For BJP workers, the country, our youth, and students are far more important than any position. Today, the resignation of Union education minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan ji from his post exemplifies this very principle," Amit Shah wrote in a post on X.

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Shah: Justice for students is Centre's priority

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{{^usCountry}} The home minister said the government was committed to addressing concerns about examination integrity and ensuring accountability by taking strict action against those responsible for the paper leaks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The home minister said the government was committed to addressing concerns about examination integrity and ensuring accountability by taking strict action against those responsible for the paper leaks. {{/usCountry}}

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"The Modi government respects the sentiments of the country's youth and is committed to implementing the necessary reforms against paper leaks. The decisions taken by Modi ji to ensure strict punishment for those guilty of paper leaks are commendable," he said.

Expressing confidence in the government's response, he added:

"I am fully confident that these steps will ensure complete justice for the students who succeeded in the NEET examination."

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Shah credits Dharmendra Pradhan's tenure

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The Union home minister also praised Dharmendra Pradhan's tenure as education minister, saying he had played a key role in implementing major reforms in the education sector.

Shah highlighted initiatives such as the effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), expansion of PM SHRI Schools, promotion of digital education, greater use of mother tongues in examinations, skill development, and stronger industry-academia coordination.

"His tenure is a testament to his dedication to the resolve of making India a developed nation," Shah said.

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Pradhan resigns; CJP withdraws protest

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Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union education minister on Saturday following days of protests led by students and the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) against the NEET paper leak controversy. Later, President Droupadi Murmu accepted his resignation, and Union minister Pralhad Joshi was given the additional charge of the education ministry.

Also read: Pralhad Joshi gets education ministry charge as Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation accepted

Hours after the resignation, the CJP announced the withdrawal of its indefinite protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, saying that the government had agreed to withdraw police cases filed against protesters and had accepted the group's demands, including maximum possible compensation for families of NEET paper leak-related suicides.

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