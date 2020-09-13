In-flight photography allowed, prohibition on recording that leads to chaos, clarifies DGCA

india

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 18:14 IST

Passengers on board commercial flights will be allowed to do photography inside the flight, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) clarified on Sunday adding that the prohibition is only for recording equipment which compromises air safety, creates chaos and violates norms.

“It is clarified that a bonafide passenger travelling in an aircraft engaged in scheduled air transport services may do still and video photography from inside such an aircraft while in flight, take off and landing... however, this permission does not include use of recording equipment which imperils or compromises air safety; violates prevalent norms; creates chaos or disruption during operation of flight or expressly prohibited by crew,” the clarification said.

The clarification comes a day after the aviation regulator issued an order for commercial flights stating that violations of in-flight norms, including photography, will invite a suspension of that scheduled route for two weeks.

The suspension would stay in place till the airline completes taking action against those violating these norms.

“In case of any violation of Rule 13 of Aircraft Rules 1937 on any passenger aircraft, the schedule of flight for that particular route shall be suspended for two weeks from the next day,” the DGCA statement read. The rule cited by DGCA, deals with conditions of photography and videography on board commercial passenger flights.

The aviation regulator added that despite these regulations, airlines have often failed to follow rules primarily due to lack of diligence on their part. “Needless to say that such deviations result in compromise in maintaining the highest standard of safety and therefore is not to be allowed,” the statement said.

The order came in the aftermath of an incident involving mediapersons filming on board an Indigo flight in which actor Kangana Ranaut was travelling from Chandigarh to Mumbai on Wednesday. A video of mediapersons recording inside the flight and creating a ruckus went viral on social media.

The DGCA had on Friday asked IndiGo to take “appropriate action” after the regulator found alleged violation of safety and social distancing protocols by the media on the airline’s Chandigarh-Mumbai flight.

“We have seen some videos wherein mediapersons are standing too close to each other on board the 6E264 flight on Wednesday. It seems to be a violation of safety and social distancing protocols,” a DGCA official said.

The aviation regulator cited multiple issues with the incident, prominent among them were related to photography on board in violation of Aircraft rules 13, visible violation of Covid-19 protocols and alleged unruly behaviour by a few passengers on board the flight.

The aviation regulator is also planning to take action against the media persons on board the IndiGo for violating in-flight norms following a probe on the incident, officials aware of the development said.

“Action may be initiated against those persons found in violation of the guidelines,” DGCA said.