In Haridwar, man shot at over bathing for extra time under public tap

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old man was allegedly shot at during a dispute over bathing for extra time under a public tap in a village in Laksar area of Haridwar district on Tuesday, according to police officials.

The accused was arrested after he was caught by the people from the spot before he could flee. The victim, who sustained a bullet injury in his leg, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is undergoing treatment, added police officials.

The accused was identified as one Sawarn Singh, 24, while the victim was identified as one Prabhat, both residents of Pitpur village in Laksar. The incident happened when Prabhat went to the public tap to take a bath where Singh was already bathing.

“After seeing him taking a bath, Prabhat waited there for him to finish. However, he didn’t leave and kept on bathing for long to which Prabhat objected. He asked him to finish soon and leave, after which Singh got into a scuffle with him,” said Rajan Singh, circle officer, Laksar while confirming the incident.

“During the scuffle, Singh who was carrying a country-made pistol, fired at him. However, he missed his target and the bullet hit Prabhat’s leg after which he collapsed,” he added.

After firing at him, Singh tried to flee but was nabbed by the people who also thrashed him before informing the police.

“The police soon reached the spot and nabbed him. In the initial investigation, it was found that he was a notorious person in the area. He has been booked for attempt to murder under IPC and further investigations are on,” Rajan said.

He, however, denied the incident as a result of water crisis saying, “It happened as one of them was a notorious element and was carrying a weapon.”

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 19:30 IST