In Haridwar, mother-son duo booked for fraud after selling temple trust property
- Ganga Sabha, which manages the affairs of Har-Ki-Pauri Ganga ghats, has urged the administration to take stringent action against such people who try to illegally occupy, encroach or sell trust-temple lands.
A mother-son duo has been booked for allegedly selling temple trust properties by posing as custodians of a temple in Har Ki Pauri area of Haridwar on Wednesday night, according to the police.
According to station house officer, Kotwali police station, Praveen Koshyari, a complaint was lodged by Vishal Sharma, resident of Durganagar, Bhoopatwala and secretary of the Kaura Devi Temple Trust of which the two accused posed as office-bearers.
“Vishal in his complaint alleged that accused Mohit Puri and his mother Puspha Puri illegally sold the temple trust property to a priest and some other people by posing as the temple's custodians. The two also threatened him with dire consequences if he complained to the police about the deal,” Koshyari said.
“Based on the complaint, a case was registered followed by a probe against the mother-son duo. The temple trust was founded in 1980 and preliminary investigation revealed forging of documents and illegal selling of trust property. The magnitude of the alleged fraud can only be ascertained after gathering all the documents and witness accounts,” Koshyari said.
Kaura Devi Trust secretary Vishal Sharma said, “In no way can a trust property be sold by individuals.”
He alleged that the temple of Prachin Shri Ganga temple, Prachin Asthkhambha Shri Ganga temple and Shri Kali Mandir, Bhimgoda which are run by the Kaura Devi Temple Trust, were also being “eyed by Mohit for the past few years”. He further alleged that Mohit often posed as a trust member to influence people.
Ganga Sabha, which manages the affairs of Har-Ki-Pauri Ganga ghats, has urged the administration to take stringent action against such people who try to illegally occupy, encroach or sell trust-temple lands.through forgery.
