In its first meeting, Jagan Reddy cabinet decides to waive interest on all crop loans

The first cabinet meeting chaired by Andhra Pradesh chief minister and YSR Congress party president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday announced waiver of interest on all crop loans to be taken by farmers in the next five years.

“There will be no interest on any crop loans to be taken by farmers hereafter. The government itself will pay interest to the banks concerned directly,” state minister for information and public relations Perni Venkatramaih also known as Nani told reporters after the six-hour long cabinet meeting.

The cabinet decided to constitute AP Rythu Commission (farmers’ commission) to take care of all the needs of the farmers, including supply of inputs and also ensuring remunerative price for their produce. The commission will be headed by the chief minister and comprise six to seven members, including representatives of farmers and agriculture experts.

Describing the new government as farmer-friendly, the minister said the government had decided to start Rytu Bharosa scheme from October 15 under which each farmer would get Rs 12,500 towards crop investment assistance. The cabinet decided to constitute a group of ministers to oversee the implementation of the scheme.

He said the cabinet resolved to release input subsidy of Rs 2,000 crore due to be paid to farmers from 2014 to 2018. It was also decided to set up a natural calamity fund with Rs 2,000 crore to offset the damages caused due to natural calamities and market stabilisation fund with Rs 3000 cr for ensuring remunerative prices. “The chief minister directed that the entire premium for the crop insurance scheme be borne by the state government itself,” he said.

The government also decided to bear the cost of agricultural bore wells all of the state free of cost. All the parliamentary and assembly constituencies in the state would be supplied with rig machines.

Another important decision taken by the Reddy cabinet was to supply five varieties of essential commodities to the doorsteps of common man in every village and town. “The cabinet has decided that quality rice be distributed in five, 10 and 15 kg packets, besides other essential commodities like edible oil, pulses, salt and tamarind to the door steps of the households at subsidised rates, so that they don’t have to go fair price shops to fetch them,” Nani said.

The government will make use of four lakh village volunteers, to be appointed from August 15, to ensure supply of the essential commodities to the people.

The Cabinet decided to allot house sites to all eligible people and register them in the name of women by Ugadi festival this year. “From next year, 25 lakh houses to be constructed in the state every year under YSR Housing Scheme,” the minister said.

The Cabinet also decided to introduce another innovative scheme – Amma Vodi (mother’s lap), under which each woman who would send her children to schools would be paid an amount of Rs 15,000. The scheme would be inaugurated on January 26 next year.

The Cabinet also decided to merge the state road transport corporation with the government so that all 53,000 RTC employees would be treated as government employees.

Other important decision taken by the Cabinet are: scrapping of contributory pension scheme (CPS), abolition of outsourcing agencies and consultancies hired by the previous government, payment of 27 per cent Interim relief to 4.2 lakh employees from July 1 at an additional cost of Rs 815 cr, regularisation of contractual employees, increase of wages to sanitation workers to Rs 18,000 per month, setting up of fee regulatory commission to ensure reasonable fees in private schools, setting up centralised kitchen at every 40 km for midday meal scheme in schools; increase of salaries to ASHA health workers to Rs 10,000 per month etc.

