'In jail because...': What Delhi HC told Rajpal Yadav during bail hearing

The Delhi High Court on Thursday rapped Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav for "failing to honour his commitment." During a hearing for his bail plea, the court flagged several reasons as to how Yadav ended up in Tihar jail. Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav. (PTI)

"You did not go to jail because the Court passed an order. You have gone to jail because you have failed to comply with your own commitments to the Court. You were not giving the money because the Court asked you to, you were giving the money because you entered into a settlement," Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma was quoted as saying by Bar and Bench.

The matter was heard by a bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma. While reprimanding the actor, the court added that the Rajpal Yadav appeared before at least 25 to 30 times and was not "misguided".

The court's remark comes as the judge made the observation as Yadav's lawyer said that his client was misguided about the proceedings.

"25 to 30 times you appeared in this Court, and you were assisted by a senior counsel. Your senior counsel made the statements on your behalf. Mr Yadav appeared through VC before me at least five times and said I will honour the statement made by my counsel, and if I go abroad, I will earn some money and make the payment. You are not misguided," the High Court added further.

On February 2, Yadav was directed by the Delhi High Court to surrender himself within two days at Tihar Jail for failing to make payments in his cheque bounce case. The actor surrender himself on February 5.

In 2024, the actor had been sentenced to six months jail time by a sessions court. This conviction was, however, overturned by the High Court on the assurance that Yadav was willing to settle the issue with the production company. However, the actor did not follow through.