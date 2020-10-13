In Kerala, Covid-19 cases cross 3 lakh mark, TPR remains high at 18.16%

india

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 21:59 IST

Kerala’s Covid-19 graph continues to register an upward trend with the total viral caseload crossing the 3 lakh mark on Tuesday. The test positivity rate (TPR) climbed to 18.16%, according to the statistics released by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

At a time when Covid-19 cases are going down in the country, in Kerala, the infection is increasing sharply, data shows. Out of 48,253 samples tested on Tuesday, 8,764 people tested positive with a TPR of 18.16% against the national average of 8.5 %. The state’s active caseload is 95,407, the third highest in the country after Maharashtra and Karnataka. But there is some relief also as the number of patients who recovered crossed 2 lakh.

“Infection among children is high and private tuition is behind it. Parents and teachers will have to take extra caution. We can’t remain in shutdown mode always. We have opened the tourism sector partially and many destinations have set up testing kiosks,” the CM said. He said post-Covid-19 care centres will be opened as some of those who have recovered often complain about health complications. He said the recent hike was on expected lines and asked people to take utmost care and heed directives of the health ministry.

Experts said the next few weeks will be critical for the state and cases may peak by this month end. Once a model for coronavirus management, cases started increasing in September and more than half of the caseload was added during this period. They said low testing rate, easing of curbs and overconfidence marred the state’s pandemic battle that was once lauded by many including international media.

The Indian Medical Association Kerala chapter has reiterated its demand for a medical emergency in the state. With 8,764 new Covid-19 cases, the total has gone up to 3.03,896. Nearly 2, 07, 357 people have recovered and active cases now stand at 95,407. With 21 fatalities, the death toll has gone up to 1046.