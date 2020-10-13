e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / In Kerala, Covid-19 cases cross 3 lakh mark, TPR remains high at 18.16%

In Kerala, Covid-19 cases cross 3 lakh mark, TPR remains high at 18.16%

Experts said the next few weeks will be critical for the state and Covid-19 cases may peak by this month end. Once a model for coronavirus management, cases started increasing in September and more than half of the viral caseload was added during this period.

india Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 21:59 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
The Indian Medical Association Kerala chapter has reiterated its demand for a medical emergency in the state. With 8,764 new Covid-19 cases, the total has gone up to 3.03,896.
The Indian Medical Association Kerala chapter has reiterated its demand for a medical emergency in the state. With 8,764 new Covid-19 cases, the total has gone up to 3.03,896.(AP PHOTO.)
         

Kerala’s Covid-19 graph continues to register an upward trend with the total viral caseload crossing the 3 lakh mark on Tuesday. The test positivity rate (TPR) climbed to 18.16%, according to the statistics released by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

At a time when Covid-19 cases are going down in the country, in Kerala, the infection is increasing sharply, data shows. Out of 48,253 samples tested on Tuesday, 8,764 people tested positive with a TPR of 18.16% against the national average of 8.5 %. The state’s active caseload is 95,407, the third highest in the country after Maharashtra and Karnataka. But there is some relief also as the number of patients who recovered crossed 2 lakh.

“Infection among children is high and private tuition is behind it. Parents and teachers will have to take extra caution. We can’t remain in shutdown mode always. We have opened the tourism sector partially and many destinations have set up testing kiosks,” the CM said. He said post-Covid-19 care centres will be opened as some of those who have recovered often complain about health complications. He said the recent hike was on expected lines and asked people to take utmost care and heed directives of the health ministry.

Experts said the next few weeks will be critical for the state and cases may peak by this month end. Once a model for coronavirus management, cases started increasing in September and more than half of the caseload was added during this period. They said low testing rate, easing of curbs and overconfidence marred the state’s pandemic battle that was once lauded by many including international media.

The Indian Medical Association Kerala chapter has reiterated its demand for a medical emergency in the state. With 8,764 new Covid-19 cases, the total has gone up to 3.03,896. Nearly 2, 07, 357 people have recovered and active cases now stand at 95,407. With 21 fatalities, the death toll has gone up to 1046.

tags
top news
Former J-K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti released from detention
Former J-K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti released from detention
Pawar writes to PM Modi over Maharashtra guv’s letter to Thackeray
Pawar writes to PM Modi over Maharashtra guv’s letter to Thackeray
Foreign secretary Shringla, US deputy secy discuss upcoming 2+2 dialogue
Foreign secretary Shringla, US deputy secy discuss upcoming 2+2 dialogue
SRH vs CSK Live: Jadeja removes Bairstow, Kane key in chase
SRH vs CSK Live: Jadeja removes Bairstow, Kane key in chase
‘Negligence by UP police in Hathras case among CBI’s focus area’: Official
‘Negligence by UP police in Hathras case among CBI’s focus area’: Official
Pakistan PM’s adviser says India has sent a message with ‘desire for conversation’
Pakistan PM’s adviser says India has sent a message with ‘desire for conversation’
India, China bet on dialogue to resolve border row in eastern Ladakh
India, China bet on dialogue to resolve border row in eastern Ladakh
Tanishq ad row: Watch what Shashi Tharoor, Kangana Ranaut & others said
Tanishq ad row: Watch what Shashi Tharoor, Kangana Ranaut & others said
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In