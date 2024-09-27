In Ladakh’s clean slate, a rare chance for sport administrators to learn lessons
BySharda Ugra
Sep 27, 2024 06:14 AM IST
Previously tied in with state of Jammu & Kashmir, the granting of UT status in 2019 has given Ladakh’s sport fresh oxygen
On the sidelines of India’s heady barnstormer performances at the Chess Olympiad, there appeared other familiar pieces of news. The All India Tennis Association (AITA) had been taken to court by two former senior pros. The treasurer of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) was threatening to do so against its president if allegations against the treasurer were not withdrawn.