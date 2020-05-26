In lockdown 4.0 in Rajasthan, taxis, auto rickshaws allowed in red zones

india

Updated: May 26, 2020 07:25 IST

The Rajasthan government on Monday decided to allow taxis and auto rickshaws to operate in the red zones of the state.

The state government has also lifted the ban on the sale of paan, gutkha and tobacco products while making it clear that spitting in public is still a punishable offence.

Amending the lockdown 4.0 guidelines, the government allowed the use of taxis, including Ola and Uber, and auto rickshaws within the red zones on a condition that social distancing and sanitisation will be ensured.

Public parks in red zones will also be open from 7 am to 6.45 pm.

These activities are already permitted in orange and green zones of the state.