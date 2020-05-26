e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 26, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / In lockdown 4.0 in Rajasthan, taxis, auto rickshaws allowed in red zones

In lockdown 4.0 in Rajasthan, taxis, auto rickshaws allowed in red zones

Amending the lockdown 4.0 guidelines, the government allowed the use of taxis, including Ola and Uber, and auto rickshaws within the red zones on a condition that social distancing and sanitisation will be ensured.

india Updated: May 26, 2020 07:25 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Jaipur
People looking to enter the walled city containment zone have parked their cars opposite Sanganeri Gate in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
People looking to enter the walled city containment zone have parked their cars opposite Sanganeri Gate in Jaipur, Rajasthan. (Himanshu Vyas/HT File Photo )
         

The Rajasthan government on Monday decided to allow taxis and auto rickshaws to operate in the red zones of the state.

The state government has also lifted the ban on the sale of paan, gutkha and tobacco products while making it clear that spitting in public is still a punishable offence.

Amending the lockdown 4.0 guidelines, the government allowed the use of taxis, including Ola and Uber, and auto rickshaws within the red zones on a condition that social distancing and sanitisation will be ensured.

Public parks in red zones will also be open from 7 am to 6.45 pm.

These activities are already permitted in orange and green zones of the state.

tags
top news
Mixing patients may worsen Covid1-19 spread, warn private hospitals
Mixing patients may worsen Covid1-19 spread, warn private hospitals
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
LIVE: US records 532 fresh Covid-19 deaths in the last 24-hours
LIVE: US records 532 fresh Covid-19 deaths in the last 24-hours
Local explosives used to trigger Pulwama attack
Local explosives used to trigger Pulwama attack
As tension grows, China scales up presence by 5K troops on its side of LAC
As tension grows, China scales up presence by 5K troops on its side of LAC
Jamaat chief Maulana Saad’s eldest son on Crime Branch radar, documents seized: Report
Jamaat chief Maulana Saad’s eldest son on Crime Branch radar, documents seized: Report
Bihar Board 10th result today at 12:30 pm, full details here
Bihar Board 10th result today at 12:30 pm, full details here
Power demand goes up as mercury rises, curbs ease
Power demand goes up as mercury rises, curbs ease
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In