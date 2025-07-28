In Lok Sabha, Rajnath Singh reveals why India paused military action against Pakistan

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday that India had halted its military action against Pakistan in May as it had met all its political and military objectives, and not under any pressure. Defence minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Defence Secretary, Rajesh Kumar Singh after paying tribute to fallen heroes on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas at National War Memorial, New Delhi, on Saturday. (ANI)

"India paused its action because the predecided political and military objectives were achieved. Saying that this operation was paused under any pressure is baseless and absolutely wrong. In my political life, I have always tried not to speak lies ever,” Rajnath Singh said while initiating the discussion in the Lok Sabha during Parliament's Monsoon Session on the Operation Sindoor, India's military's response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 in which 26 people were killed.

Rajnath Singh asserted that the armed forces are ever vigilant to defend India's borders, and Operation Sindoor was an effective and well-coordinated strike against nine terror sites.

Opening the debate in the Lok Sabha on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, he said seven terror camps were fully destroyed. He said India has proof of the damage incurred inside PoK and Pakistan.

The entire operation was over in 22 minutes, and the Pahalgam killings were avenged.

The attacks, he asserted, were non-escalatory in nature.

"Before executing Operation Sindoor, our forces studied every aspect and chose option that would cause maximum damage to terrorists, while ensuring no harm to innocent civilians," Singh said.