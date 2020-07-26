e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / In Madhya Pradesh, district judge, son die of suspected food poisoning

In Madhya Pradesh, district judge, son die of suspected food poisoning

The police suspect it to be a case of food poisoning but are looking into another angle to check if the judge and his family members were administered poison by someone in their food under any criminal conspiracy.

india Updated: Jul 26, 2020 22:53 IST
Mayank Bhargava | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Mayank Bhargava | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Bhopal/Betul
The judge died in a private hospital on Sunday morning and his son Abhiyanraj Tripathi, 33, was declared brought dead at the hospital.
The judge died in a private hospital on Sunday morning and his son Abhiyanraj Tripathi, 33, was declared brought dead at the hospital. (FILE PHOTO.)
         

An additional district and sessions judge (ADJ), posted at the Betul district court in Madhya Pradesh and his 33-year-old son died of suspected food poisoning, police said.

ADJ Mahendra Kumar Tripathi, 56, died in a private hospital at Nagpur on Sunday morning and his son Abhiyanraj Tripathi, 33, was declared brought dead at the Nagpur hospital on Saturday night having been referred from a Betul hospital on Saturday evening, police said.

The police suspect it to be a case of food poisoning but are looking into another angle to check if the judge and his family members were administered poison by someone in their food under any criminal conspiracy.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Betul, Simala Prasad said, “We have initiated a probe in the matter.”

Additional SP Shraddha Joshi said, “Tripathi and his two sons- Abhiyanraj and Sonu, 25, had eaten chapattis (bread) for dinner on July 21 while his wife had taken only rice, not chapaatis. On the same day, Tripathi and his sons had some snacks too given by a woman from Rewa, who is known to the family, in the evening. On July 22, Tripathi and his sons complained of uneasiness and diarrhoea. They took some medicines at home but their condition deteriorated on July 23. All three were admitted to a private hospital in Betul from where Tripathi’s younger Sonu, 25, was discharged on July 24.”

Joshi, said, “When the condition of the judge and his elder son deteriorated further they were referred to a private hospital in Nagpur on Saturday evening. Abhiyanraj was declared brought dead at the hospital.”

The additional SP said, “The doctors, who treated them in Betul, said the deceased might have consumed some poisonous substance through their food. The police have collected the samples of the raw food items including wheat flour and sent it to a laboratory for examination to see if it contained some poisonous substance. The police are waiting for the post mortem reports from Nagpur. We are also trying to contact the woman, who served snacks to them on July 21 evening,” Joshi said.

tags
top news
In a push to ‘neighbourhood first’ policy, India to send 10 railway locomotives to Bangladesh
In a push to ‘neighbourhood first’ policy, India to send 10 railway locomotives to Bangladesh
BSP issues whip to its 6 MLAs to vote against Gehlot govt in Assembly
BSP issues whip to its 6 MLAs to vote against Gehlot govt in Assembly
‘No Srinagar resident in militant ranks now after killing of LeT commander’: Kashmir IGP
‘No Srinagar resident in militant ranks now after killing of LeT commander’: Kashmir IGP
Rajasthan Congress calls off its Monday protest in front of Raj Bhawan
Rajasthan Congress calls off its Monday protest in front of Raj Bhawan
New study on coronavirus molecules may lead to drug development
New study on coronavirus molecules may lead to drug development
Self-proclaimed Mughal descendant offers gold brick for Ram Temple construction
Self-proclaimed Mughal descendant offers gold brick for Ram Temple construction
Afghan Sikh abducted from Gurudwara thanks India for bringing him back to ‘motherland’
Afghan Sikh abducted from Gurudwara thanks India for bringing him back to ‘motherland’
13-yr-old egg seller promised house, schooling after harassment by officials
13-yr-old egg seller promised house, schooling after harassment by officials
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In