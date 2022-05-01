In Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, strict curbs ahead of Eid, other festivals

In Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district, about 300 km from state capital of Bhopal, strict curbs will be in place on Monday and Tuesday as India celebrates Eid. Last month, the district witnessed violence when processions were carried out on Ram Navami.

Sumer Singh Mujalda, the additional district magistrate of Khargone, told news agency ANI on Saturday that Eid prayers will be offered at home, adding, no events on Akshaya Tritiya and Parshuram Jayanti will be allowed in the district. Mujalda said that on Sunday, relaxation will be given in Khargone from 8 am to 5 pm.

"Orders have been passed that shops will remain open and students going for exams will be given a pass. However, decisions can be altered if conditions demand," the top official said.

The statement came weeks after violent clashes that broke out in Khargone on April 10 as a Ram Navami procession made its way past a mosque.

According to the police, vehicles and shops and at least a dozen houses were burnt; and several people, including police personnel, sustained injuries.

Two weeks back, state police recorded the first death in the clashes. The body of a 28-year-old man, who went missing after the violence, was identified by his family at a hospital in Indore on April 16.

The victim's family, however, alleged a police cover-up and sought to know why they were informed about his death a week later.

On April 19, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Madhya Pradesh government allocated ₹1 crore to aid those affected by the violence.

More than 120 people have been arrested in connection with the incident. The state government had controversially ordered the demolition of houses linked to the accused, which was condemned by opposition parties.