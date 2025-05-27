Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
In major drug bust, Mumbai police seize mephedrone worth 24.47 crore

PTI |
May 27, 2025 05:37 PM IST

The drug raids were conducted in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Karjat in neighbouring Raigad district.

The Mumbai police have seized 12.6 kg of mephedrone (MD) worth 24.47 crore and arrested six persons in raids spanning over three months, an official said on Tuesday.

Police seized drugs worth nearly <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25 crore(Representational image)
The raids were conducted in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Karjat in neighbouring Raigad district, an official said here on Tuesday.

He said that the police arrested one of the accused with 45 gms of MD in Chembur in March this year. Based on information provided by him, they conducted a raid in Navi Mumbai on May 15 and seized more than 6 kg of the substance worth 13.37 crore.

The official said during the probe, the police established the role of drugs peddler Sonu Pathan and raided a farmhouse in Karjat and seized 5.5 kg of MD worth more than 11 crore, along with materials used to manufacture the drug.

Six persons have been arrested, and a case has been registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

The special squad (Anti-Narcotics) under Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone VI Navnath Dhavle has registered 75 cases and seized contraband worth 42.74 crore of contraband in the last five months, the official said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
