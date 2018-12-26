In major reshuffle, Rajasthan government transfers 68 IAS officers

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Rajasthan government Tuesday transferred 68 IAS officers, including 27 collectors, as per a release of the Department of Personnel.

Various officers who were given posting in the previous reshuffle that took place last week were given additional charge of departments or were transferred again.

Senior IAS officer of additional chief secretary rank Pawan Kumar Goyal will hold additional charge of agriculture, besides urban development.

Secretary to the chief minister Ajitabh Sharma will also hold the charge of Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation. Abhay Kumar, who was holding Cooperatives department, will also look after as principal secretary of information and technology.

Principal secretary of power department Sanjay Malhotra was transferred to the revenue department, Rajat Kumar Mishra will look after general administration department, civil aviation and state motor garage, Sandeep Verma to PHED and ground water.

Naresh Pal Gangwar will hold the charge of power department and chairman Jaipur discom, Rolly Singh will be principal secretary Department of Personnel.

Secretary and commissioner panchayati raj department Kunji Lal Meena was transferred as chairman and managing director Rajasthan State Power Transmission Corporation Limited.

Alok Gupta was made secretary Devsthan department, Jaipur Development Authority commissioner Vaibhav Galariya was transferred as secretary higher and technical education. He was replaced by T Ravikant on the post.

Among district collector transfers, Avichal Chaturvedi sent to Dausa, Namita Mehta to Jaisalmer, Himanshu Gupta to Barmer, Siddharth Sihag to Jhalawar, Om Prakash Kasera to Pratapgarh.

Rukmani Riar to Bundi, Shivangi Swarnkar to Chittorgarh, Sandesh Nayak to Churu, N. Shivprasad Madan to Sriganganagar, Vishwamohan Sharma to Ajmer, Neha Giri to Dholpur.

Indrajeet Singh to Alwar, Prakash Purohit to Jodhpur, Kumar Pal Gautam to Jhunjhunu, Chetanram Deora to Dungarpur, Mahendra Soni to Jalore, Rajendra Bhatt to Bhilwara and Dinesh Chandra Jain to Pali are among others.

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 13:12 IST