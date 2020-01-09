In open letter, 100 retired civil servants rebut Centre on NPR-NRC-CAA link

india

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 20:02 IST

A group of over 100 retired civil servants issued an open letter on Thursday that asks people to insist that the government agrees to withdraw recent amendments to the Citizenship Act and scrap the plan to build the National Register of Citizens.

The retired civil servants, who have come together under the aegis of the Constitutional Conduct Group, also countered the government’s latest effort to delink the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens.

“The three issues are linked,” it said in the open letter that appears designed to “acquaint people with the facts and “emphasise why these measures need to be resolutely opposed”.

The open letter has the names of 106 retired civil servants, one-fourth of them had retired as secretary to the central government. It also includes three former foreign secretaries, Shyam Saran, Shiv Shankar Menon and Sujatha Singh, former Indian ambassador to the UK Shiv Shankar Mukherjee, former telecom regulator Rahul Khullar, former chief of the top police body Meeran C Borwankar, former Asian Development Bank executive director P K Lahiri, and former cabinet secretary KM Chandrasekhar.

Both NPR and NRC are unnecessary and wasteful exercises, the retired bureaucrats said, predicting that these would cause hardship to the public and entail expenditure better spent on schemes benefiting the poor.

The group also warned that they would constitute an invasion of the citizens’ right to privacy, since a lot of information, including Aadhaar, mobile numbers and voter IDs will be listed in a document, with scope for misuse.

They also asked the government to withdraw the Foreigners (Tribunals) Amendment Order, 2019 that empowers district magistrates to set up tribunals and is the precursor to a widespread exercise to identify “illegal migrants”.

“The experience with Foreigners’ Tribunals in Assam has been, to put it bluntly, traumatic for those at the receiving end. After running the gamut of gathering documents and answering objections to their citizenship claims, “doubtful citizens” have also had to contend with these Tribunals, the composition and functioning of which were highly discretionary and arbitrary,” the open letter said.