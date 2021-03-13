'In our hands': BMC reaches out to Mumbaikars to prevent Covid-19 spread

As Mumbai continues to witness an uptick in the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, the BirhanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reached out to its citizens on Saturday. The richest civic body of the country pointed out that the same date on two different months saw a difference of 1,269 Covid-19 cases. The metropolitan, which the BMC said, started the year on a healthier note by reporting 239 Covid-19 cases on January 11, reported 1,508 daily infections on March 11.

The civic body urged the citizens to take note of the rising graph of Covid-19 cases in the city and help in preventing the spread of the virus. The BMC said, “It is in our hands to decide which way the graph goes. Let’s not allow the virus to get better of Mumbai. We can’t do this without you, Mumbai.”

2021 Started On A Healthier Note

11 Jan: 239 COVID cases



But Then

11 Feb: 624 COVID cases



And In No Time

11 Mar: 1508 COVID cases



It is in our hands to decide which way the graph goes.



Let’s not allow the virus get the better of Mumbai.



We can’t do this without you, Mumbai! pic.twitter.com/B0zn6IEXFo — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) March 13, 2021

Earlier this month, BMC warned citizens of following Covid-19 norms during wedding celebrations or authorities would be forced to 'gatecrash' it.

Mumbai reported 239 Covid-19 cases on January 11 and exactly a month later, the city reported 624 Covid-19 cases, an increase by more than 300 cases in a month. Then on March 11, it registered 1,508 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, indicating a jump of more than 1200 cases in two months and more than 800 cases in one month i.e. from February to March, as per the BMC.

The trend shows an upsurge in the number of coronavirus cases and the rise in the pace of its spread between February and March. From January to February the cases rose by over 300 while from February to March the number of cases reported in a day rose by over 800. On Friday, Mumbai reported 1,647 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths, taking the tally to 340, 290 Covid-19 cases to date. The active caseload of the city is 12,487.

Restrictions have been imposed in various districts of Maharashtra like Nagpur, Thane, Pune and Amravati. BMC mayor Kishori Pednekar and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray have been continuously urging citizens to practise Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and warned that strict restrictions would have to be implemented otherwise.