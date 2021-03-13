'In our hands': BMC reaches out to Mumbaikars to prevent Covid-19 spread
As Mumbai continues to witness an uptick in the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, the BirhanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reached out to its citizens on Saturday. The richest civic body of the country pointed out that the same date on two different months saw a difference of 1,269 Covid-19 cases. The metropolitan, which the BMC said, started the year on a healthier note by reporting 239 Covid-19 cases on January 11, reported 1,508 daily infections on March 11.
The civic body urged the citizens to take note of the rising graph of Covid-19 cases in the city and help in preventing the spread of the virus. The BMC said, “It is in our hands to decide which way the graph goes. Let’s not allow the virus to get better of Mumbai. We can’t do this without you, Mumbai.”
Earlier this month, BMC warned citizens of following Covid-19 norms during wedding celebrations or authorities would be forced to 'gatecrash' it.
Mumbai reported 239 Covid-19 cases on January 11 and exactly a month later, the city reported 624 Covid-19 cases, an increase by more than 300 cases in a month. Then on March 11, it registered 1,508 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, indicating a jump of more than 1200 cases in two months and more than 800 cases in one month i.e. from February to March, as per the BMC.
Click here for complete coverage of Covid-19
The trend shows an upsurge in the number of coronavirus cases and the rise in the pace of its spread between February and March. From January to February the cases rose by over 300 while from February to March the number of cases reported in a day rose by over 800. On Friday, Mumbai reported 1,647 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths, taking the tally to 340, 290 Covid-19 cases to date. The active caseload of the city is 12,487.
Restrictions have been imposed in various districts of Maharashtra like Nagpur, Thane, Pune and Amravati. BMC mayor Kishori Pednekar and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray have been continuously urging citizens to practise Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and warned that strict restrictions would have to be implemented otherwise.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 cases are on the rise in MP, Indore and Bhopal areas of concern: CM
- Madhya Pradesh recorded 603 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, taking the state-wide tally to 267,176.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'In our hands': BMC reaches out to Mumbaikars to prevent Covid-19 spread
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s active Covid-19 caseload over 2 lakh; 7 states contributing most cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jal Shakti Ministry launches famework for water quality testing, monitoring
- The guidelines specify work to be done in terms of surveillance and monitoring at the state, district, block/tehsil and village levels.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Covid-19 cases rising in 6 states says Harsh Vardhan
- Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Don't do or say anything that could damage India's image: Naidu to RS members
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi reiterates Sri Lanka's importance to India's Neighbourhood First policy
- Prime Minister reiterated the importance of Sri Lanka to India's Neighbourhood First policy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DMK announces 12 out of 13 candidates for Puducherry Assembly elections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UDF ally Kerala Cong (Joseph) releases candidate list for assembly polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi CM gives ₹1 crore compensation to family of deceased 'corona warrior'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers hold protest in Haryana's Kurukshetra during event organised by JJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 Bangladesh nationals repatriated after 7 years medical treatment in Tripura
- Mohammad Jobayed Hosen Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Agartala said, "Two Bangladeshi nationals who were under treatment for schizophrenia at Modern Psychiatric Hospital in Agartala have returned to their families. They were detained after they illegally entered India."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DGCA reads riot act to flyers violating Covid protocol, warns of de-boarding
- The DGCA said it has been noticed that many passengers are casual about Covid-19 protocol and do not wear masks properly.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP's CEC meeting today, likely to finalise candidates for Assembly polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ambani bomb scare probe: Sachin Waze appears before NIA in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox